Falguni Shane Peacock Return to New York Fashion Week

In 2015, Falguni Shane Peacock — eponymously named after the couple behind the company, Falguni Peacock and Shane Peacock — stepped away from showcasing on the New York runways, but now they’re ready to make their return to New York Fashion Week in September.

The fashion designers launched the brand in 2002, debuting their first resort collection at India Fashion Week in 2004. For 18 years, the Mumbai-based designers have made a name for themselves worldwide, notably selling out very quickly in Harrods after their debut at London Fashion Week. The pair also made waves at Los Angeles and Miami fashion weeks with the brand’s resort lines and has maintained a showroom in New York.

The Peacocks took an intentional step back to strengthen their Indian roots and scale the business at home by entering the couture and bridal markets in India — one of the largest bridal markets globally.

“We made a calculated decision to grow our presence in India the same way we did internationally,” Peacock told WWD. “We wanted to strengthen our foothold in the massive growing Indian market and enter the couture and bridal market. Since then, we have expanded to many cities in India and shot our campaigns at the Taj Mahal, Lake Palace, Kashmir and more. The vision with which we returned to India has materialized over the last eight years.”

Notably, a KPMG report in 2017 stated that the Indian bridal industry was worth approximately $50 billion, with an estimated annual growth of between 25 and 30 percent. Luxury Indian bridal outfits start retailing at $1,000 and can reach up to $25,000. And with custom one-on-one consultations with luxury designers, the cost can rise exponentially.

Many brides and their families are ready and willing to pay — KMPG estimates that an Indian will most likely spend one-fifth of their lifetime wealth on a wedding. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s wedding saree is considered one of the most expensive, reportedly clocking in at more than $100,000. Not to be outdone, Isha Ambani’s wedding lehenga reportedly cost $12 million.

“For bridalwear, we wanted the bride and even the grooms to go beyond the conventional,” said Peacock. “From experimenting with silhouettes to bringing ivory lehengas in the wedding trousseau — we pioneered many changes in the Indian market and are proud of it!”

Peacock credits the blend of modern silhouettes with traditional Indian cultural elements in their bridalwear as a great contribution to their success. Showcasing the country’s exceptionally intricate artisanal handcrafted work while having a more modern spin has captured the attention of not only India but also diaspora Indians in the U.S. and around the world.

As for the couture market, the Peacocks aimed to change the narrative surrounding it and bring a more modern take to the industry. Indian couture is most known for being entrenched in ethnic garb, with the color palettes utilized as traditional by nature.

COLSTON JULIAN

“The idea of couture was synonymous with wedding wear, mostly for the brides,” said Peacock. “We wanted to change that. We wanted to bring in our international aesthetics to play along with the traditional elements and bring a balance. We wanted to go beyond bridalwear and be for anyone who would appreciate couture and wouldn’t need a wedding to wear it.”

Over the past few months, the Peacocks have been laying the groundwork to jump-start their comeback to New York. They cohosted a Diwali party at The Pierre Hotel in October, where Prabal Gurung, Padma Lakshmi, Phillip Lim and Christian Louboutin were among other fashion industry veterans who came to celebrate the Festival of Lights.

The duo also helped in cohosting duties for the South Asian Excellence Oscars party in March alongside high-profile South Asian talents including Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Malala Yousafzai, Mindy Kaling, Kumail Nanjiani and Kal Penn. Many of the attendees wore custom outfits to both events.

To celebrate the brand’s comeback announcement in true decadent fashion, the Peacocks invited the notable South Asian press, influencers, and industry insiders to an intimate affair of afternoon tea at Bergdorf Goodman. Jessel Taank from Rhony, editor in chief of Teen Vogue Versha Sharma, Diipa Büller-Khosla of Inde Wild skincare, Fern Mallis (a strong advocate for Indian fashion) and more welcomed the Peacocks back with open arms.

“There’s a lot more that we still want to do in India,” said Peacock. “But now, we are ready to take on the international expansion of stores and return to the fashion weeks — it’s something we’ve had at the back of our minds for some years now.”

Falguni Shane Peacock’s design essence is one of celebrating rich maximalism, appreciating intricate details and unique embellishments. The Peacocks say that their creations, whether prêt-a-porter, bridal, or couture, are perfect for those who love a well-crafted yet decadent ensemble.

“As designers, our motto is ‘life is too short to blend in’ and that’s how we even perceive fashion,” said Peacock. “Our creations, too, conform to this perception and design philosophy of ours. It’s this that has gotten the brand many followers and cultivated a strong presence in the U.S. in the past and today.”

Celebrities in the U.S. who have been dressed by the brand over the years include Beyoncé, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Britney Spears, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Zendaya, Sarah Jessica Parker, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez and Paris Hilton.

While the details surrounding their return are still under wraps, the Peacocks have hinted that some of their notable design ethos will remain. “In the nine seasons we have showcased at NYFW, our collections have been edgy and avant-garde with some futuristic elements in them. We will stick to this central theme but this time, we will present it with a spin. We’re extremely excited to show this collection and come back to New York Fashion Week.”