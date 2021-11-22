Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: November 22, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Why Balenciaga Brought Its Haute Couture Collection to China

Accessories

EXCLUSIVE: Tiffany & Co. Unveils Most Expensive Design in Its History

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: JW Anderson to Show at Milan Men’s Fashion Week in January

In Fashion: Strategy vs. Execution at Macy’s, Farfetch and Beyond

The following through is coming into focus as the industry looks to make more big changes.

macy's store logo
Macy's Courtesy Phtoo

There’s seeing the destination — and then there’s getting there. 

It’s a distinction that’s becoming more important as fashion and beauty companies pivot into a new world and start to make increasingly dramatic changes.

When Gordon Von Bretten, chief transformation officer at Coty Inc., took the stage at the New York Stock Exchange for the company’s investor meeting last week, he let slip a little bit of C-suite truth in describing the company’s “All-In to Win” plan addressing “cost, cash, growth and strategy.” 

“Transformation is probably 80 percent about execution and 20 percent about planning,” said Von Bretten, a veteran of big transformation efforts at private equity giant KKR. “So to create this kind of overview or something a consultant can do in 15 minutes, but that’s not what it’s all about. The plan is 20 percent and the execution is 80 percent. And that’s where most businesses fail.” 

Related Galleries

While Coty has its hands full re-establishing itself in beauty, selling the rest of Wella and expanding with the Kardashian clan, it’s a message that’s important for others in the industry right now, too.

Follow-through is very much the topic du jour in department store retailing as everyone watches Saks Fifth Avenue, which separated its brick-and-mortar base from its web business and is now eyeing an e-commerce initial public offering. The hope is that the parts are collectively worth much more than the whole as Wall Street seems willing to pay up for e-commerce and little else. 

The move — seemingly welcomed by many in the investment set — goes against a decade of omnichannel hype that saw retailers do everything they could to bring their clicks and bricks closer together. 

Saks’ ambition is clear and echoed by companies across the spectrum. Buzzy e-commerce companies are getting crazy valuations in the market today, why shouldn’t the bigger, better equipped and better established players get their own crazy valuations? 

That strategy — to separate the e-commerce business and reap big rewards — is simple, but the execution is something else, requiring scores of contracts to act as connective tissue so the retail and the web business are still omni and work together. 

Prodded by activist investor Jana, Macy’s Inc. is exploring a similar move now and has hired AlixPartners to weigh the ramifications of a split, tapping the consultancy that helped Saks work out its plan. 

“We have been looking at the costs, benefits, execution risks and [potential] of additional shareholder value getting unlocked. We have been working with our board and advisers on this for some time,” Jeff Gennette, Macy’s chairman and chief executive officer, told WWD.

If there’s a chance to sell a part of one’s business for more than what it’s worth all together, the CEO of any public company is legally bound to consider it.

But can it really be pulled off? 

The divide between strategy and execution is also coming into focus in luxury now that Farfetch’s José Neves is considering Johann Rupert’s long-standing call to create a neutral luxury e-commerce platform. Farfetch is in talks that could link it much closer to Rupert’s Compagnie Financière Richemont and its Yoox Net-a-porter division.

Farfetch x Nataal x Balmain
Farfetch x Nataal x Balmain Courtesy of Farfetch

Both Neves and Rupert are big thinkers and visionaries, but they still face the hard work of not just seeing the future, but building it. In this case, that seems to mean taking on the big job of building consensus.  

Lorenzo Bertelli — son and apparent successor to Prada’s CEO Patrizio Bertelli — did not rule out the notion of joining in on an open e-commerce platform. 

“I think we can expect they will come and talk to us, we are their partners, but it’s premature, they have not even closed the conversation,” Bertelli said. “We are open to any opportunity but the scenario is not clear enough yet to give an answer.”

The opportunity here is the strategy. The answer — if team open platform can get to “yes” — is the execution.

And that does seem to be 80 percent of the work to be done.

 

More from In Fashion

In Fashion: Supply Chain Shutdown, Start Up and Reinvention

In Fashion: Next Generation Control Freaks With a Dream

In Fashion: A Direct-to-consumer Mirage?

 

In Fashion: Strategy vs. Execution at

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

In Fashion: Strategy vs. Execution at

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

In Fashion: Strategy vs. Execution at

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

In Fashion: Strategy vs. Execution at

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

In Fashion: Strategy vs. Execution at

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

In Fashion: Strategy vs. Execution at

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

In Fashion: Strategy vs. Execution at

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

In Fashion: Strategy vs. Execution at

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

In Fashion: Strategy vs. Execution at

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

In Fashion: Strategy vs. Execution at

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

In Fashion: Strategy vs. Execution at

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

In Fashion: Strategy vs. Execution at

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

In Fashion: Strategy vs. Execution at

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

In Fashion: Strategy vs. Execution at

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

In Fashion: Strategy vs. Execution at

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

In Fashion: Strategy vs. Execution at

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

In Fashion: Strategy vs. Execution at

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

In Fashion: Strategy vs. Execution at

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

In Fashion: Strategy vs. Execution at

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

In Fashion: Strategy vs. Execution at

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
In Fashion: Strategy vs. Execution at

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

In Fashion: Strategy vs. Execution at

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

In Fashion: Strategy vs. Execution at

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

In Fashion: Strategy vs. Execution at

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

In Fashion: Strategy vs. Execution at

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

In Fashion: Strategy vs. Execution at

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

In Fashion: Strategy vs. Execution at

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

In Fashion: Strategy vs. Execution at

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

In Fashion: Strategy vs. Execution at

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

In Fashion: Strategy vs. Execution at

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

In Fashion: Strategy vs. Execution at

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

In Fashion: Strategy vs. Execution at

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

In Fashion: Strategy vs. Execution at

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

In Fashion: Strategy vs. Execution at

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

In Fashion: Strategy vs. Execution at

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

In Fashion: Strategy vs. Execution at

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

In Fashion: Strategy vs. Execution at

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad