Fashinnovation Cofounder to Be Awarded ‘Women of Inspiration’

Delivering Good, a nonprofit that unites retailers, manufacturers, foundations and individuals to support people affected by poverty and tragedy, said it will soon present Jordana Guimarães, cofounder of Fashinnovation, a global platform that fosters innovation in the fashion industry, with its annual Women of Inspiration Award.

Granted by Delivering Good, the award is bestowed to female leaders that inspire others with their work. Guimarães will receive the award at the 15th annual Women of Inspiration Luncheon, held on June 8 at the Pierre Hotel in New York.

This year, the key phrase of its Women of Inspiration Luncheon is “Celebrating Commitment, Collaboration & Community,” and will be hosted by Tijana Ibrahimovic, founder and developer of the POP Style TV channel and multimedia. Ibrahimovic has also been a panel moderator in three editions of Fashinnovation’s Worldwide Talks.

They noted that the organization’s award luncheon is attended by nearly 400 members of the apparel, financial, media, real estate, retail and licensing industries.

Guimarães is a strong and influential voice in the fashion industry’s technology and sustainability segments. She also authored a book published last year, “It Can Be You: Humanizing Homelessness,” centered on compassion and the human spirit.

Delivering Good aims to “help people impacted by poverty and tragedy with new merchandise, effectively distributed through a network of agency partners to offer hope, dignity and self-esteem to at-risk children, families and individuals,” the organization said.

Since its launch in 1985, more than $2 billion of donated products have been distributed through its network to help those affected by poverty and disaster worldwide, and 98 percent of Delivering Good’s revenue is dedicated to its charitable program of distributing apparel, accessories, shoes, home furnishings, toys, books and other useful items, according to the firm.

Guimarães said of winning the award, “I wanted to share it with all of you, since you have been such a supporter and huge inspiration of my work and mission with Fashinnovation. Being awarded as the woman of the year in inspiration this year leaves me beyond humbled, but it wouldn’t have been possible without the support and, most of all, the inspiration you’ve provided to me. Thank you.”

READ MORE:

Astronaut Karen Nyberg Launches ‘Earth Views’ Fabric Line

Evrnu Develops Recyclable Material Made Entirely of Textile Waste

Citizens of Humanity, Net-a-porter Partner for Denim Collaboration