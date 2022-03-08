Fashinnovation Rolls Out Online Directory

With the aim of elevating the voices of ethical brands and designers, Fashinnovation has launched an online directory. Fashinnovation said the directory will offer ethical, inclusive, sustainable and innovative brands “the chance to be featured all year-long, on all of Fashinnovation’s channels, and have a dedicated spot on their website.”

Marcelo and Jordana Guimaraes, founders of Fashinnovation, said in a statement that for them, “fashion is community.” They noted that the brand directory “is another way for us to contribute to the fashion and design world, bringing ethical brands into the global market.”

They said the brands featured “share our values of innovation, sustainability, diversity/inclusion and entrepreneurship, and for this, we’re sure their growth through the directory will surely generate positive change, globally.”

They also noted that the brand directory is dedicated to “exposing brands bringing change to the world and putting their executives in contact with customers, retailers, distributors, potential partners and major decision-makers in the industry,” as well as reach the 550 C-level executives and founders who are members of the platform.

Fashinnovation said the directory is broken up into segments that include apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty and innerwear, among others.

“The main goal of the directory is to elevate the brands’ voices through Fashinnovation’s consolidated channels, allowing them to reach international audiences and generate new business,” the organization said in the statement. “Also, the brand’s founders will have the chance to participate in a series of original promotion initiatives, including — among others — a ‘young designer incubator’ with Spring Studios, Fashinnovation’s most recent partner in NYC.”