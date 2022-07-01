Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: July 1, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Luxury Sector Bounces Back, Major Opportunities in Sustainability, Resale

Business

NRF Says Recession in 2022 Unlikely; Touch and Go for 2023

Fashion

Botter Wins 2022 ANDAM Fashion Award

Matchmaking Platforms Supporting Italy’s Fashion Supply Chain Gain Steam

Digital business-to-business solutions such as Italian Artisan and Mipel Lab are supporting fashion SMEs.

Manufacturing at one of Italian Artisan's
Manufacturing at one of Italian Artisan's firms. Courtesy of Italian Artisan

MILAN — The brisk rebound fashion has experienced in the aftermath of the pandemic’s gloomiest seasons is not entirely putting the supply chain in a safe place.

The ongoing volatile economy and geopolitical instability are closely monitored, especially by small- and medium-sized textile makers and manufacturers, which constitute the backbone of Italy’s internationally acclaimed fashion pipeline.

A range of initiatives in the country are coming to the rescue, aiming to provide these companies with opportunities to keep their businesses steadily growing, promoting matchmaking between established or up-and-coming brands and the local supply chain, as well as compensating for the marketing prowess these companies often lack.

Entrepreneur David Clementoni has been supporting SMEs since 2015, way before the pandemic would disrupt business. Under the moniker Italian Artisan, he has developed a platform recruiting firms sized between four and 100 employees, third-party manufacturers spread across 30 out of 54 of Italy’s fashion manufacturing hubs, and facilitating their engagement with international fashion brands and retailers.

Related Galleries

“When we launched it, we didn’t have a tech platform-enabled service and the project was intended to allow up-and-coming and start-up brands [to] develop their collections in Italy,” the entrepreneur said.

The platform was introduced in its current version in 2019 and has amassed around 700 manufacturing firms, a growing number Clementoni said, as he and his team keep scouting for players to add, and more join via word of mouth, provided they can show manufacturing, business and financial stability.

Manufacturing at one of Italian Artisan's firms.
Manufacturing at one of Italian Artisan’s firms. Courtesy of Italian Artisan

Italian Artisan’s goals have evolved as more brands, established and larger in size, have joined the platform aiming to re-shore production from abroad to leverage the valuable Made in Italy label, which oftentimes guarantees a premium and luxury positioning, and to develop brand extensions in the fashion arena. As of June, the platform counted 10,000 registered brands.

“More than matchmaking, our goal is to ensure business is effectively and efficiently carried out. We’re more facilitators than we are intermediaries,” Clementoni said, explaining the platform’s business model is based on royalties from produced goods and add-on services Italian Artisan provides.

Similarly, Italy’s association of leather goods manufacturer Assopellettieri has been fine-tuning its Mipel Lab format, developed in tandem with tanning industry trade show Lineapelle to favor business relationships between manufacturing firms and fashion players that do not already produce in Italy.

Introduced as an area within Lineapelle’s biannual fair, the format is debuting a digital business-to-business platform in collaboration with the Intesa Sanpaolo bank and with tech support by Ds Group, which provided the AI-enabled software.

Inside the Mipel Lab area at the Lineapelle trade show.
Inside the Mipel Lab area at the Lineapelle trade show. Courtesy of Mipel

“If we could draw to Italy even only 5 percent of fashion companies which don’t already see Italy as a manufacturing hub, we could provide SMEs with plenty of business,” said Danny D’Alessandro, Mipel’s chief executive officer.

“It’s our duty as an association to seek new business opportunities for our enterprises,” echoed Assopellettieri president Franco Gabbrielli.

The move reflected a shifted scenario, as leather goods firms in the country have been transitioning toward third-party manufacturing in light of declining sales for house brands, swallowed by competition from fashion powerhouses with marketing prowess.

It counts 16 manufacturers, which together post revenues of 500,000 million euros, and a few dozen brands.

“The goal is to promote the country’s supply chain and engage brands that don’t produce here because of higher costs, but which may be facing snafus due to increasing production and logistics costs from overseas manufacturing, especially China. It’s a great opportunity to work in synergistically,” D’Alessandro said.

Clementoni has witnessed a similar scenario in recent years.

“Brands viewed manufacturing costs as squandering, all the more so because they often had two to four intermediaries in their journey to install production in Italy, which dented the bottom line and entailed waste of resources,” he said. “Also, there was an issue with trust as brands are seeking production partners that can be reliable…and able to offer high-value services that small manufacturers often couldn’t. Lastly, neighboring countries such as Spain and Portugal were seen as less expensive, which is no longer the case.”

As its unique selling proposition shifts from consulting to business facilitator, Italian Artisan has forged ties with British platform Arts Thread, which counts 300,000 users from fashion schools across the globe, and Italy’s Camera Buyer allowing local retailers to develop house brands. Overall, the platform aims to draw 60,000 brands by 2028 and generate more than 370 million euros in business.

How Can Fashion Brands Connect With

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022: Trends

How Can Fashion Brands Connect With

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022: Suppliers

How Can Fashion Brands Connect With

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022: Trends

How Can Fashion Brands Connect With

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

How Can Fashion Brands Connect With

The Story Behind the Success of Cerave

A Ballet Dancer’s Guide to Stretches

Video: A Ballet Dancer’s Guide to Stretches and Exercises to Do During Quarantine

How Can Fashion Brands Connect With

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

How Can Fashion Brands Connect With

Video: How to Create Runway-Ready Nails at Home

How Can Fashion Brands Connect With

Black Unison | Voices of Makeup Artists

How Can Fashion Brands Connect With

Black Unison | Voices of Hairstylists

How Can Fashion Brands Connect With

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

How Can Fashion Brands Connect With

Video: RMS Beauty On Success And Surviving Economic Woes

How Can Fashion Brands Connect With

Video: How to Cut Men's Hair With Clippers At Home

How Can Fashion Brands Connect With

Video: Rodarte's NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show Featured Glam Vampire Brides

How Can Fashion Brands Connect With

Video: How Beautyblender Transformed the Makeup Industry

How Can Fashion Brands Connect With

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

How Can Fashion Brands Connect With

Video: Kate Moss and Sienna Miller's Facialist Shares 3 Ways to Get Glowing Skin

Winnie HarlowRevolve Party, Coachella Valley Music

Video: 5 Coachella Hair Trends You’ll See All Summer

How Can Fashion Brands Connect With

Video: Celebrity Makeup Artist Patrick Ta Shares His Favorite Instagram Moments

How Can Fashion Brands Connect With

Video: Influencer Nikita Dragun Talks Social Media and Her New Beauty Brand

How Can Fashion Brands Connect With

Video: George Northwood, Hairstylist to the Royals, Recreates His Famous Messy Bun Look

Sir John

Influence Peddler: Beyoncé’s Makeup Artist Sir John Reveals Pro Tips Everyone Should Use

How Can Fashion Brands Connect With

Making It: Hairstylist Ted Gibson on How Angelina Jolie Impacted His Life

How Can Fashion Brands Connect With

Influence Peddler: Bretman Rock Explores Crystals, Tarot for the New Year

How Can Fashion Brands Connect With

Video: How 7 Beauty Companies Are Approaching Inclusivity

Huda Kattan poses for a portrait

Watch: Huda Beauty Founder Huda Kattan On Being Your Own Boss

Street StyleStreet Style, Spring Summer 2019,

Watch Live From NYFW: Resort 2018 Fashion and Beauty Trend Report

David Blond and Phillipe Blond on

Video: Watch a NYFW Makeup Master Class With Mac and The Blonds

Jaclyn Hill Crafts the Ultimate Highlighter

Jaclyn Hill Destroys Makeup to Create the Perfect Highlighter

How Can Fashion Brands Connect With

CEO of Formula Z Cosmetics, Zach Dishinger, on One of Summer 2018’s Biggest Beauty Trends

How Can Fashion Brands Connect With

Huda Kattan on Beauty Baking, Growing Her Business and Her New Reality Show 'Huda Boss'

Sarah Tanno

How Marc Jacobs Beauty Became a Blockbuster Makeup Hit

Mindy Grossman, Oprah Winfrey. Oprah Winfrey

Weight Watchers Is On the Brink of a Revolution, According to Its CEO

sephora

The Secret to Sephora's Success

Backstage at Chromat RTW Fall 2018

Chromat Creates an ‘Imperfect' Eyeliner Wing for Its Fall 2018 Show

Backstage at Haider Ackermann RTW Fall

Over 30 Wigs Were Created for Haider Ackermann’s Fall Show

Backstage at Libertine RTW Fall 2018

Libertine Introduces Extreme Nail Art at NYFW

Backstage at Chromat RTW Fall 2018

See Backstage Beauty at Chromat's Fall Show — In 360 Degrees

How Can Fashion Brands Connect With

Career Advice From Five Women in the C-Suite

Backstage at Jean Paul Gaultier Couture

Jean Paul Gaultier's Show Featured Models Covered in Gold

Cardi B60th Annual Grammy Awards, Arrivals,

The Making of Cardi B’s Over-the-Top Jeweled Nails

Backstage at Anna Sui RTW Spring

Pat McGrath, Garren Create a Hippie Beauty Look for Anna Sui

Backstage at Yohji Yamamoto RTW Spring

Hair as Sculpture: The Making of Yohji Yamamoto's Spring 2018 Runway Beauty Look

Details at Marc Jacobs RTW Spring

Marc Jacobs Reinvents Winged Eyeliner for Spring

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad