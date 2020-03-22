As the world reels from the catastrophic fallout of the coronavirus with no end in sight, the global fashion industry has all but shut down. Now, it is mobilizing to seek relief. Today, representatives of the major industry organizations — CFDA, Chambre Syndicale, Camera Della Moda and British Fashion Council — are expected to discuss the global situation in a conference call. Individually, those organizations are appealing to their national governments for relief. Perhaps an indication of the global scope, Carlo Capasa, president of Italy’s Camera della Moda, invoked a bit of American history to describe what’s needed in Italy. He called it Italian fashion’s Marshall Plan.

In the United States on Saturday, the industry appealed directly to President Donald Trump in a letter that stressed the importance of its inclusion in the $1.6 trillion stimulus package currently before Congress. On Sunday night, the bill was stalled on a procedural vote in the Senate, but negotiations continued. In addition, the CFDA is working on a separate initiative, the details of which should be revealed in a day or two.