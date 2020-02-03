By  on February 3, 2020

Fashion is doing what little it can to combat the coronavirus — closing stores in China where business is at a standstill anyway, advising employees on how to protect themselves and donating funds to medical groups.  

But mostly, the industry is maintaining a kind of watchful readiness, monitoring advisories from government and health officials, who are still working to craft and implement an effective response to the deadly virus. 

To continue reading this article...

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers