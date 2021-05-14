Maison Kitsuné and Helinox are on a mission to make the outdoors impossibly chic. Today, the brands announced a newly launched collaboration that “celebrates the outdoors as the natural summer playground” with a collection featuring lightweight furniture and accessories for outdoor-bound fashionistas.

Described as a “Paris-meets-Tokyo” fashion brand, Maison Kitsuné — known for its playful fox insignia emblazoned on many of its apparel and accessories — partnered with outdoor brand Helinox for its packable, lightweight furniture and accessories to add some flavor to its Chillax Fox Heart of Summer wardrobe.

Its collection is ultra-modern, minimalist and entices shoppers to the outdoors with stylishly bedecked items, such as the Helinox Chair one; Table One Hard Top; Cot One Convertible, and a Royal Box structure designed for all-day shade.

Each piece in the collection is made with a lightly honeycombed seersucker fabric, designed with thin blue lines over white “to express the carefree feeling of enjoying long days and warm weather with friends.”

And even Maison Kitsuné’s fox emblem picks up on the summer vibe: Each item in the collection features its “Chillax Fox,” a laid-back version of Maison Kitsune’s signature fox logo, “expressing full enjoyment of the season,” the company said.

The companies remarked that they are both known for collaborations, and the collection is designed with “meticulous attention to the details and built on the foundation of Helinox’s premium-quality packable and ultralight furniture, ready to go anywhere summer takes you.”

Young Lah, chief executive officer at Helinox, said, “We’re extremely proud to partner with Maison Kitsuné on this new collection. Summer is a special time full of celebratory feelings and activities, and Helinox products are made specifically for comfort and the ability to spend more time outdoors.”

