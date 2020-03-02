By  on March 2, 2020

Pioneering fashion publicist Eleanor Lambert was many things to many people and the Museum at Fashion Institute of Technology has put her career in the spotlight with a new exhibition.

Curated by the students of FIT’s Fashion and Textile Studies: History, Theory, Museum Practice Master of Arts program, “Eleanor Lambert: Empress of Seventh Avenue” is the first exhibition dedicated to Lambert. It examines what was an unrivaled 75-year career. Along the way she put in motion the International Best-Dressed List in 1940, started the Coty American Fashion Critics’ Awards two years later, created the New York Dress Institute’s Couture Group in 1953, and helped establish the Council of Fashion Designers of America in 1962.  After Faith Cooper discovered John Tiffany’s book “Eleanor Lambert: Still Here” last summer and shared it with Carol McLennan, the idea for the show was crystallized.

