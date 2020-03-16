Jay Hakami, chief executive officer of Skypad, the software service used by 72 percent of global luxury brands such as Gucci, Prada and Fendi, says the biggest difference between fashion and beauty retail is a higher sense of loyalty and fewer markdowns.

Buying trends, Hakami tells WWD, have changed drastically over the last few years and unfortunately many retailers yet to adapt strategy or brand image are unlikely to survive. For consumers, whose main focus continues to be overall experience and a consistent message across channels, branding is highly important. Further, consumers who are now accustomed to instant gratification, are looking for the most seamless, methods of shopping, online and in-store.