LIM College and fashion sourcing web site Fashiondex have once again partnered for its Fashion and Sustainability Summit, an annual event centered on introducing and discussing fashion industry sustainability solutions. The conference will take place on April 12 at LIM College. This is the second time LIM College and Fashiondex have partnered for the summit.

And now that the fashion industry is keenly aware of how sustainability can increase profit margins and boost brands’ reputation in the eyes of the consumer, the summit will address utilitarian solutions that emphasize “practices, processes and purpose,” arming attendees with requisite information to meet the needs of an industry ready for change. The firms explained that “a sustainable business model can be both ethical and profitable, and the Fashion and Sustainability Summit will explore ways for companies to increase sustainable practices in every area from fabric design and post-textile management to shipping, and more,” adding that the conference will also discuss ways for designers, manufactures and retailers can reduce their eco-impact as their businesses grow.

Elizabeth S. Marcuse, president of LIM College, said, “Consistent with LIM College’s practical approach to education for the business of fashion, sustainability is an important aspect of our curriculum. We believe, as future leaders of fashion businesses, that our students must enter their careers with a mind-set toward sustainability. This conference provides an important forum for fashion companies to learn how to advance their practices around the issue of sustainability in the here and now.”

And Fashiondex director Max Andrews said the firm is “proud to partner once again with LIM College, who are members of the Sustainable Apparel Coalition and are launching its new Sustainability minor this year. Finding practical solutions for fashion’s sustainability issues is not only urgent and the way to a healthy environment but also the way to a healthy bottom line.”

Conference speakers include: Sustainable Apparel Coalition’s Scott Miller; Eileen Fisher vice president Amy Hall; directors of sustainability for Mara Hoffman, Dana Davis and Celine DeCarlo; sustainability manager at Allbirds, Hana Kajimura; director of marketing for The Real Real, Allison Sommer; director of sustainability of Loomstate, Katina Boulis; Patagonia district environmental coordinator, Brenna Cohen; executive director at Waterkeeper Alliance, Marc Yaggi; founder of FabScrap, Jessica Schreiber; Suuchi Ramesh, founder of Suuchi Inc., and Ngozi Okaro, executive director of Custom Collaborative, among many others.

