Researchers at Jewellerybox.com sifted through the 2,600-plus people on the Forbes billionaires list to find the richest in the fashion industry. The jewelry site also crunched Google data to find out which brands were the most searched in 2022.

On the rich list, and perhaps of no surprise, was Bernard Arnault coming in at number one. The cofounder, chairman and chief executive officer of LVMH took the top spot with a net worth of $158 billion.

Arnault was followed by Inditex’s Amancio Ortega with $59.6 billion in net worth. In third was Phil Knight, cofounder and chairman emeritus of Nike. His estimated net worth is $47.3 billion. In fourth place was Kering’s François Pinault at $40.4 billion, and fifth were Chanel’s Alain and Gerard Wertheimer with an estimated net worth of $31.2 billion.

Coming in sixth place was Leonardo del Vecchio of Luxottica with $27.3 billion. Uniqlo’s Tadashi Yanai had an estimated $26.1 billion net worth, placing him seventh. In the number-eight spot was Stefan Persson, with a net worth of $17.6 billion.

There were 20 fashion billionaires featured in the report.

The most searched brand was Zara, which came in first with just over 465 million searches and was followed by Nike with 378 million. H&M came in third with slightly over 294 million searches. In fourth was Loewe with 252.9 million searches and in fifth was Adidas with 213.7 million.