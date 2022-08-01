×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: August 1, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Adidas Collaborates With Thebe Magugu on Inclusive Sportswear Range

Eye

JLo Turns Up the Heat in Capri Performing at LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF Gala

Fashion

Prada’s Latest Timecapsule NFT Comes With Chance to Attend a Runway Show

Female Founder Collective and Cisco Launch ‘The North’ Platform With Grant Initiative

The North will allow female founders to sign up for one-on-one virtual meeting sessions with female business executives and thought leaders.

Rebecca Minkoff and Alison Wyatt
Rebecca Minkoff and Alison Wyatt Courtesy Photo

Rebecca Minkoff and Alison Wyatt, cofounders of the Female Founder Collective, have launched The North, a new platform in partnership with Cisco that facilitates mentorship sessions with female thought leaders and experts in their field.

In addition, FFC and Cisco have started a joint business grant initiative for female entrepreneurs that will culminate with a virtual event and opportunity to receive a $20,000 grant from FFC Foundation. Both the virtual mentorship sessions and the grant event will be hosted on Webex by Cisco.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Cisco to provide valuable grants to female founders and business leaders,” said Minkoff. “With female founders securing only 2 percent of venture funds in the U.S. in 2021, the grant program will not only provide much needed funds to innovative female founded businesses, but also shine a light on the next generation of female business leaders.”

Related Galleries

Wyatt added, “As caretakers and providers, women are often expected to give their time and work to help others without pay. The North allows these dynamic women to set their own pricing and scheduling, capitalizing on their vast experience while still providing an important service to our community of female entrepreneurs.”

The platform will launch the week of Sept. 19. Female founders can sign up for one-on-one virtual meeting sessions with female business executives and thought leaders for advice on such subjects like capital, scaling businesses, hiring, and leadership skills. Whether it’s advisers, investors, consultants, or short-term project help, The North seeks to help those in search of advice and an incremental income source for those with hard-won knowledge.

According to The North, business moguls such as Jesse Draper of Halogen Ventures, Kirsten Green of Forerunner Ventures, Michelle Grant of Lively, Candace Nelson, Sprinkles founder and angel investor, Babba Rivera of Ceremonia, Reshma Saujani of Girls Who Code, Ann Miura-Ko, cofounding partner at floodgate, Arian Simon of Fearless Fund, “Queen of Clubhouse” Swan Sit, and celebrity stylist and serial entrepreneur Karla Welch, will donate their time to help advise and guide other business leaders.

Minkoff said, “When we sat down with the feedback we received from our community of founders, we wanted to make sure we created something that would be beneficial for everyone. Studies have shown that structured mentorship initiatives only have a 16 percent success rate and that effective mentorship involves deliberate planning and making an intentional match so that women are set up with someone who can guide them throughout their careers. This is what we’re aiming to create with The North and the grant program.”

Aruna Ravichandran, senior vice president and chief marketing officer of Webex by Cisco, said, “Empowerment through female-led mentorship and support from powerful organizations like Female Founders collective is critical to advance women’s entrepreneurship and leadership. Cisco is honored to participate in these collaborative mentorship sessions and equip FFC with the Webex, technology and tools that will empower female-led businesses to reach their full potential.”

Beginning today, female founders can apply for the grant program and the opportunity to pitch their business live to Minkoff and Ravichandran, among others. The pitch event will take place in September in front of a live virtual audience of investors from influential venture firms across the U.S.

FFC members who seek to enter the pitch event can do so online at femalefounderscollective.com/grant through Aug. 31.

Those interested in being part of The North programming can visit findyournorth.co.

FFC is a platform for connections, education and pathways to funding for more than 14,000 women around the globe. The platform offers accelerator programs, to mini business schools, to getting one’s business off the ground, to daily programming to build skills, as well as grants.

Female Founder Collective and Cisco Launch

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Female Founder Collective and Cisco Launch

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Female Founder Collective and Cisco Launch

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Female Founder Collective and Cisco Launch

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Female Founder Collective and Cisco Launch

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Female Founder Collective and Cisco Launch

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Female Founder Collective and Cisco Launch

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Female Founder Collective and Cisco Launch

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Female Founder Collective and Cisco Launch

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Female Founder Collective and Cisco Launch

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Female Founder Collective and Cisco Launch

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Female Founder Collective and Cisco Launch

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Female Founder Collective and Cisco Launch

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Female Founder Collective and Cisco Launch

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Female Founder Collective and Cisco Launch

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Female Founder Collective and Cisco Launch

Hot Summer Bags

Female Founder Collective and Cisco Launch

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Female Founder Collective and Cisco Launch

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Female Founder Collective and Cisco Launch

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Female Founder Collective and Cisco Launch

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Female Founder Collective and Cisco Launch

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Female Founder Collective and Cisco Launch

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Female Founder Collective and Cisco Launch

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Female Founder Collective and Cisco Launch

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Female Founder Collective and Cisco Launch

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Female Founder Collective and Cisco Launch

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Female Founder Collective and Cisco Launch

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Female Founder Collective and Cisco Launch

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Female Founder Collective and Cisco Launch

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Female Founder Collective and Cisco Launch

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Female Founder Collective and Cisco Launch

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Female Founder Collective and Cisco Launch

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Female Founder Collective and Cisco Launch

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Female Founder Collective and Cisco Launch

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Female Founder Collective and Cisco Launch

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Female Founder Collective and Cisco Launch

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Female Founder Collective and Cisco Launch

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Female Founder Collective and Cisco Launch

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Female Founder Collective and Cisco Launch

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Female Founder Collective and Cisco Launch

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Female Founder Collective and Cisco Launch

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Female Founder Collective and Cisco Launch

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Female Founder Collective and Cisco Launch

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Female Founder Collective and Cisco Launch

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Female Founder Collective and Cisco Launch

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Female Founder Collective and Cisco Launch

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Female Founder Collective and Cisco Launch

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad