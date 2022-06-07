Skip to main content
Tuesday's Digital Daily: June 7, 2022

Fendi Opens Temporary Bar in Milan During Design Week

An apartment on Via Montenapoleone will be fully furnished by Fendi Casa and the brand's new new home lineup will also be on display at its dedicated 7,560-square-foot, two-story flagship.

Inside the Fendi Casa apartment in
Inside the Fendi Casa apartment in Milan Andrea Ferrari

MILAN — There will be several ways to enjoy Fendi during Design Week this year.

The Rome-based luxury brand is opening a temporary Fendi Bar, reinterpreting the Fendi Caffè previously launched in cities such as Miami and Tokyo or at Milan’s Rinascente last year. The venue will be located in the courtyard of the brand’s boutique on Via Montenapoleone and will be open to the public throughout Design Week, June 7 to 12.

Fendi
The Fendi Bar courtesy of Fendi

Fendi’s new home line will be on display at its dedicated 7,560-square-foot, two-story flagship store, which opened in April, and Fendi Casa is also fully furnishing an apartment on the main floor of a storied and stately house also on Via Montenapoleone, which can be visited by appointment only.

This step reflects Fendi’s strategy to recreate a domestic setting for the home collection, designed by Silvia Venturini Fendi, creative director of Fendi Casa and artistic director of Fendi’s accessories and men’s collections.

Some of the highlights include Dimorestudio’s Dedalo tables; the Welcome! sculptural collection by Chiara Andreatti, which is an evolution of a 2017 lineup shown at Design Miami, presented with the Pequin upholstery; Totu by Toan Nguyen, a linear and versatile seating system where the steel frame contrasts with the leather body, or the Parsifal Round armchair by Thierry Lemaire, with a crescent-shaped silhouette. Also designed by Chiara Andreatti is the Clouds bed, with its dual textile headboard embellished with a bamboo frame.

The outdoors collection was launched in October and was characterized by a thickness of its bamboo structure and the volume of the cushions, the Sagano Collection, and once again designed by Piero Lissoni, it is now joined by Ohe — from the Japanese word for “protection” — a series of bamboo seats with a slimmer design that can be combined with a dining table in the same material and a marble table top.

Fendi is adding an art de la table collection, a line of porcelain embellished with patterns inspired by the Fendi O’Lock logo, which will be launched in October.

Inside the Fendi Casa apartment in Milan
Inside the Fendi Casa apartment in Milan ANDREA FERRARI

Fendi has been increasingly connecting the brand’s fashion codes with those of the Casa line. The arches of Atelier Oï’s Metropolis series, to which the dining table is now added, recall those of the label’s headquarters at the Palazzo della Civiltà in Rome; the Karligraphy graphic motif designed by Karl Lagerfeld, where two italicized Fs intertwine, becomes a carpet.

Completing the range, Fendi is adding a line dedicated to lighting, developed by Flos and with a number of pieces designed by Marcel Wanders studio, Toan Nguyen and Formafantasma.

Fendi in October previewed its first Casa Collection operating under a new joint venture with Design Holding. As reported, in May last year the Rome-based luxury company partnered with Design Holding, jointly controlled by Investindustrial and The Carlyle Group, to create Fashion Furniture Design, or FF Design, to  develop the Fendi Casa business. The home line was previously produced and distributed by licensee Luxury Living, operating through Club House Italia.

Venturini Fendi has long championed collaborating with international designers and architects, partnering with Design Miami for more than a decade, and this approach extends to the new home collection, which is now more integrated and aligned with the brand.

The Fendi Bar will reflect the brand’s codes. The exterior is in light, natural wood laser patterned with interlacing O’Lock logos, just like the white and beige wallpaper. The squared structure is overlooked by a Fendi Bar sign in red neon and a striped yellow and beige Pequin sun awning. Glossy Fendi yellow dominates the counter and stools, toned down by a brown wood Pequin flooring.

Inside the Fendi Casa apartment in Milan
Inside the Fendi Casa apartment in Milan ANDREA FERRARI

Coffee and cappuccino will be served in white porcelain cups with the interlacing O’Lock logo. The venue will offer breakfast, light lunch and an evening aperitivo menu.

A special selection of coffees and the cremino FIAT chocolates in a special Fendi packaging, and realized in collaboration with Majani, will be for sale.

Fendi RTW Fall 2022

Fendi Invests in New Footwear Factory

Fendi Designs Off-field Uniforms for AS Roma Soccer Team

