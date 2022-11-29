×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: November 29, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

At Gucci, Personal Vision, Business Opportunities at Crossroads

Business

Black Friday Weekend Gives Retailers Hope, No Guarantees on Days Ahead

Fashion

Couturier Renato Balestra Dies at 98

Fendi Casa Flagship Opens in Miami

Located in the city's Design District, it is the second store for the brand after the Milan unit.

Fendi Casa
Fendi Casa
Fendi Casa
Fendi Casa
Fendi Casa
View ALL 15 Photos

MILAN — Fendi is adding another layer to its longtime connection with Design Miami.

Following the unveiling of its first Fendi Casa store in Milan last April, in central Piazza della Scala, a new flagship opens on Wednesday in Miami’s Design District, coinciding with the start of the international fair.

Fendi has for more than a decade presented a series of special projects at Design Miami together with established and emerging designers including Chiara Andreatti, Cristina Celestino, Dimorestudio, Formafantasma and Peter Mabeo, to name a few. Some of these products are now being reissued and are part of the new Fendi Casa collection.

Related Galleries

The boutique is another step in the joint venture with Design Holding, inked last year, and called Fashion Furniture Design (FF Design).

Fendi Casa is also planting a flag in Asia, as a boutique will be inaugurated in Shanghai in the first half of next year. “Step by step, meticulously planned, the project is expanding,” said Fendi chairman and chief executive officer Serge Brunschwig. “Miami continues to have an extraordinary residential development and it’s very important to be present in the city.”

He touted the performance of the Fendi Casa store in Milan, which bodes well for the Miami development, he surmised. “We are super proud, and these stores telegraph a totally new and rich image for the brand,” Brunschwig said.

The Miami boutique covers 6,372 square feet and is characterized by a minimal façade in black and white, with large windows.

Designed by Fendi’s architecture department, with the goal of linking the luxury brand and the Casa stores globally, the flagship spans two floors and is marked by several of its signature codes: the FF logo is transformed into a sophisticated pattern that embellishes the walls, the ceilings are adorned with relief decorations, and the arch motif is a tribute to the Palazzo della Civiltà Italiana, Fendi’s Roman headquarters.

“It’s a very exciting journey and we’ve made a lot of progress as we roll out our business plan,” said Daniel Lalonde, CEO of Design Holding. “The Milan and Miami stores reflect the new positioning of Fendi Casa and we are seeing a wonderful impact with clients, designers and dealers.”

Lalonde underscored the “consistent alignment” of Fendi Casa with the Rome-based codes, which is a key element of the joint venture, to avoid a disconnect between the home division and the fashion categories. Brunschwig, for example, mentioned the canary yellow armchair in fluffy long-hair shearling by Toan Nguyen, which reflects Fendi’s signature color and fur expertise.

Brunschwig enthused about the materials research done by the architects and the “spectacular marbles,” such as the Arabescato Vagli marble, juxtaposed with concrete in the Miami store. Under the creative direction of Silvia Venturini Fendi, the store includes furniture by Piero Lissoni, such as his Ohe outdoor seating system; Marcel Wanders’ O’Lock mirror, and the Matrice bookcase, in steel and crystal, designed by Dimorestudio.

“This is a mosaic of some of the best designers in the world,” said Lalonde.

A special space of the flagship is the Materioteca, a room in which customers, architects and interior designers can sample, through an immersive experience, the entire range of materials and finishes in the collection, aiming at personalization and tailor-made design.

Lalonde said that Brunschwig and Venturini Fendi are extremely involved in the line. Production has been ramped up in Novedrate, a one-hour’s drive from Milan. “This was set up in record time,” said Lalonde, touting the combination of traditional craftsmanship and modern technology invested in Fendi Casa.

The choices of Milan, Miami and Shanghai reflect the importance of the Italian, U.S. and China regions for Fendi Casa, but the goal is “to continue to build strategic markets and key cities — also in particular where Fendi already has a strong presence,” said Lalonde.

The executive said that an expansive shop-in-shop will open in Los Angeles next year, as well as a monobrand store in Mexico in January. “We are also looking at Canada,” noted Lalonde.

In addition to Greater China, he sees much potential in Southeast Asia.

“We have big ambitions; our target is to be present in 120 cities in 2026,” he said.

The next full Fendi Casa collection will be presented at  the international furniture and design trade show Salone del Mobile in April.

Venturini Fendi, the house’s director of accessories and menswear, continues to creatively lead the Casa collection, and with Brunschwig and Lalonde, she has been spearheading a major evolution of the line under the joint venture. As reported, in May 2021, the Rome-based luxury company partnered with Design Holding, jointly controlled by Investindustrial and The Carlyle Group, to create FF Design, to  develop the Fendi Casa business. The home line was previously produced and distributed by licensee Luxury Living, operating through Club House Italia.

Previously, Lalonde led SMCP, the owner of fashion chains including Sandro, Maje and Claudie Pierlot. A longtime executive at LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, he was also president of Ralph Lauren International before joining SMCP in 2014. Brunschwig is also a longtime LVMH executive, joining Fendi in 2018 from Dior Homme, after working for Louis Vuitton and Sephora, as well as Celine, all part of the group.

Venturini Fendi is especially fond of the home line for a number of reasons, including the fact that her mother, Anna, launched the Casa collection in 1987.

Accessories have been further developed, from pillows and blankets to trays and decorative objects, as well as tableware.

Founded in November 2018, Design Holding comprises design, furniture and lighting companies B&B Italia, Flos and Louis Poulsen. In April, Design Holding entered into an agreement to acquire YDesign, one of the leading digital platforms in the U.S. for e-commerce in high-end lighting and furnishing products.

Design Holding in the first nine months of the year reported pro-forma revenues of 637 million euros, up 16.7 percent compared to the same period in 2021. E-commerce was up 43 percent and retail grew 35 percent, impacted by the opening of new stores, such as the Fendi Casa flagship in Milan, and an improved performance in the U.S. and U.K.

The company reported a growing interest in design in America, where sales were up 35.8 percent, and in Asia Pacific, which gained 31.7 percent. All countries in the region reported double-digit growth overall, from Japan, up 29 percent, to Korea, up 22 percent, and China, up 37 percent.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Fendi Casa Flagship Opens in Miami's Design District

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Fendi Casa Flagship Opens in Miami's Design District

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Fendi Casa Flagship Opens in Miami's Design District

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Fendi Casa Flagship Opens in Miami's Design District

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Fendi Casa Flagship Opens in Miami's Design District

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Fendi Casa Flagship Opens in Miami's Design District

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Fendi Casa Flagship Opens in Miami's Design District

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Fendi Casa Flagship Opens in Miami's Design District

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Fendi Casa Flagship Opens in Miami's Design District

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Fendi Casa Flagship Opens in Miami's Design District

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Fendi Casa Flagship Opens in Miami's Design District

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Fendi Casa Flagship Opens in Miami's Design District

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Fendi Casa Flagship Opens in Miami's Design District

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Fendi Casa Flagship Opens in Miami's Design District

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Fendi Casa Flagship Opens in Miami's Design District

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Fendi Casa Flagship Opens in Miami's Design District

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Fendi Casa Flagship Opens in Miami's Design District

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Fendi Casa Flagship Opens in Miami's Design District

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Fendi Casa Flagship Opens in Miami's Design District

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Fendi Casa Flagship Opens in Miami's Design District

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Fendi Casa Flagship Opens in Miami's Design District

Hot Summer Bags

Fendi Casa Flagship Opens in Miami's Design District

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Fendi Casa Flagship Opens in Miami's Design District

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Fendi Casa Flagship Opens in Miami's Design District

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Fendi Casa Flagship Opens in Miami's Design District

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Fendi Casa Flagship Opens in Miami's Design District

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Fendi Casa Flagship Opens in Miami's Design District

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Fendi Casa Flagship Opens in Miami's Design District

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Fendi Casa Flagship Opens in Miami's Design District

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Fendi Casa Flagship Opens in Miami's Design District

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Fendi Casa Flagship Opens in Miami's Design District

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Fendi Casa Flagship Opens in Miami's Design District

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Fendi Casa Flagship Opens in Miami's Design District

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Fendi Casa Flagship Opens in Miami's Design District

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Fendi Casa Flagship Opens in Miami's Design District

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Fendi Casa Flagship Opens in Miami's Design District

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Fendi Casa Flagship Opens in Miami's Design District

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Fendi Casa Flagship Opens in Miami's Design District

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Fendi Casa Flagship Opens in Miami's Design District

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Fendi Casa Flagship Opens in Miami's Design District

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Fendi Casa Flagship Opens in Miami's Design District

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Fendi Casa Flagship Opens in Miami's Design District

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad