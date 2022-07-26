Fendi and the Juilliard School Reveal 2022 Fendi Vanguard Award Winners

Fendi and Juilliard have revealed the 2022 recipients of the Fendi Vanguard Awards. Presented for the second year, this recognition honors four students — one actor, one dancer and two musicians — annually who display the potential to be future innovators in their chosen discipline and across the performing arts.

The 2022 Vanguards are Stella Everett (BFA 2023 drama) from Sydney; Raven Joseph (BFA 2023, dance) from Queens, N.Y.; Peter Lim (MM 2023, historical performance — harpsichord) from Atlanta, and Mary Beth Nelson (MM 2023, voice) from Orange County, Calif.

This year’s awards continue the ongoing partnership between Juilliard and the Roman fashion house. The relationship began in December 2020 with the creation of an episode in the streaming series “Fendi Renaissance — Anima Mundi.” At that time, Fendi made a significant contribution to Juilliard’s scholarship fund to help support creativity and enable young student-artists to realize their aspirations.

Each selected student will receive a monetary prize, press and media opportunities, a collaborative performance opportunity at a Fendi corporate event hosted by Juilliard, individual mentorship opportunities with Fendi professionals, and the opportunity to be styled in Fendi for major professional and academic engagements over the next year.

Nominees for the Fendi Vanguard Award are chosen from among Juilliard students about to begin their final year of study in a bachelor’s, master’s or advanced diploma program. Students are selected through a nomination process by divisional leadership and faculty.

“Juilliard cultivates creative artists who are pushing boundaries,” said Adam Meyer, Juilliard’s provost. “Innovation is integral to excellence, and we are pleased to continue this collaboration with Fendi in that shared spirit.”

The inaugural cohort of Fendi Vanguards in 2021 included William Leathers (BM ‘=2022, trumpet), Adam Phan (MM 2022, harp), Morgan Scott (BFA 2022, drama) and Cyrie Topete (BFA 2022 dance), all of whom have continued to accomplish numerous achievements over the past year. Leathers has been named principal trumpet with the Nashville Symphony beginning in the 2022-23 season and will simultaneously pursue an accelerated master of music degree at Juilliard. Phan recently appeared at Carnegie Hall and will return to Juilliard in the 2022-23 academic year to pursue an artist diploma. Scott has signed with Authentic Talent and Literary Management, and will be pursuing acting opportunities in theater, film and television. Topete has joined Hubbard Street Dance Chicago as a member of its main company, beginning in the 2022-23 season.