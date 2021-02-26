A year after its launch, Nylolite B.Plus will debut its second collection for the Fall 2021 season, keeping a trade union with its inaugural collection and reinterpreting Blauer USA’s long history as a technical clothing company.

FGF Industry SpA, the Italian holding company operating in the global fashion industry and held by Enzo Fusco, introduced Blauer USA’s luxury line, Nylolite B.Plus, during Milan Fashion week last year with the goal of indulging consumers in a premium outerwear designed for high performance and functionality.

“Nylolite B. Plus was born as a research brand, so its natural evolution is to focus more and more on high performance, innovative and advanced materials,” said Fusco, president and creative director. “The brand was created to meet the needs of an urban life, and today there has been a change in the rules of leisure time.”

Combining high-end fabrics with a luxury streetwear aesthetic, Nylolite B. Plus’ collection consists of a range of outerwear garments, including jackets, down coats and sweaters all designed with versatility in mind to meet a consumers’ every occasion.

“Nowadays time is spent outside so people are looking for more and more comfort and protection and Nylolite B. Plus positions itself as a brand that, thanks to the technical materials used in its garments, creates urban fashion collections,” said Fusco.

Inspired by “urban mobility,” the 20-piece collection is designed in colorways including grey in all nuances but also dark olive green, orange and blue, mimicking the aesthetic of a city or metropolis. High-performance fabrics, can be seen layered throughout the collection within individual pieces, allowing garments to comprise two jackets in one.

Functional fashion

Notably, a trait d’union, continued from the brand’s inaugural collection, is a mobile light hole in a pocket on the upper-left hand side of each jacket that features a dark lens where a mobile phone or flashlight can be placed for hands-free use and visibility.

And further building on its foundation for performance wear, the Fall 2021 collection offers luxury streetwear that lends itself to diverse interpretation. Each jacket is constructed with care and attention to detail, designed with a variety of features to provide optimal protection and safety for the wearer. And to further enhance functionality, seams are bonded or taped to protect from wet and humid weather conditions.

“The urban protection concept underlies the whole collection as a continuation from the brand’s first presentation,” said Fusco. “In this collection we have used triple-layered fabrics, waterproof and wind resistant materials and designed detachable inners that can be used together or separately. The way we dress has changed so we have introduced a knitwear that could replace or reinvent the down jacket combining comfort and lightness of a sweater with the technical feature of a padded jacket.”

New this season is the Nylolite B. Plus “Technical Knit,” a down-filled polyester jersey that can provide optimal comfort and even more warmth. According to the company, the light and warm fills are a perfect complement to the brands’ technical fabrics used in Nylolite B. Plus jackets.