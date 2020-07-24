Spain-based denim solution firm Jeanologia said it launched eDesigner, a software tool that connects designers with wash developers and brands with manufacturers, standardizing formats and improving production processes by enabling more efficient and accelerated time-to-market.

Jeanologia said its new software is highly intuitive, and uniquely delivers the exact garment finishing that designers see virtually, “allowing infinite creative and sustainable possibilities, achieving new and authentic results.”

To say that its tool merely streamlines and simplifies production is an understatement: It can go from design to sample and to approval within an hour, the company said, “because what you see on the screen is what you get on the jeans. This means a considerable reduction in samples allowing for a more sustainable production at the same time as reducing times.”

The firm added that its tool is an open platform that can be connected to other virtual stitching or 3-D software and connect development centers and production centers in real time to guarantee “perfect reproducibility in production.”

Carmen Silla, marketing director at Jeanologia, said “Today more than ever we need to implement digitalization in our industry. Designs and digital collection or 3-D virtual reality are going to be key to recovery. With tools like eDesigner, we can make meaningful advances and totally change the way we create and produce jeans.”

View Gallery Related Gallery Off-White Resort 2021

“At Jeanologia, we have always backed design and designers, supporting them so they can adapt to new times, designing in a sustainable way from anywhere in the world and creating a common language with the wash developers.”

And the denim supply chain trade event Kingpins Show is also going virtual — again.

Kingpins’ first foray into providing digital solutions for its exhibitors and attendees was Kingpins24, a virtual event that featured livestreamed content, webinars, interviews, panels and product demonstrations, which made its debut in April and returned in June.

But now, show organizers said they are building a digital denim supply chain platform through an agreement with Material Exchange, which has created a sourcing database with nearly 20,000 digital materials from the biggest suppliers around the world.

Andrew Olah, founder of Kingpins Show, said “We have never been a real estate company, selling space so that mills can sell their fabrics. Our goal has always been to educate, advocate and — in some instances — push the denim industry to evolve and behave more responsibly.”

“However, we have relied on our physical shows in New York, Amsterdam, Hong Kong and China to bring our mix of vetted and selected supply chain partners and our invite-only guests together around the globe. While our in-person events are key for our industry to connect and collaborate, Kingpins is committed to finding digital solutions to support mills and brands globally.”

For more Business news from WWD, see:

Outdoor Brands Talk Coronavirus Impacts

Brick-and-Mortar, Digital Retailers Adjust Strategies in Wake of Coronavirus

Field Notes: How Fabric Is Helping Save the Planet