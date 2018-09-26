Distributed commerce network provider CommerceHub Inc. is now offering “Active Delivery Management,” which is an enterprise “delivery management solution designed to streamline the last-mile delivery process of large or bulk merchandise via white-glove, curbside or in-home delivery,” the company said, adding that it was built in partnership with Convey. The aim is to allow brands and retailers to offer “better customer experiences across an expanded assortment of items that are logistically and operationally complex to deliver.”

In short, that means being able to work with a large network of carriers and still maintain “enhanced visibility and control of the end-to-end fulfillment process.” Mike Amend, chief operating officer of CommerceHub, said “retailers and brands can better capture new revenue growth opportunities in product categories that require complex delivery orchestration, such as furniture, appliances and exercise equipment.” And doing so with better communications with the consumer.

Chargeback Gurus wants to help companies combat fraud and released a new guide, “An Introductory Guide to E-commerce Fraud Prevention,” to help “e-commerce and other card-not-present merchants protect themselves from credit card fraud,” the company said adding that fraud is a “significant and growing threat for e-commerce businesses — especially during peak holiday times, when merchants can face up to two to three times more fraud than usual.”

Chargeback Gurus said online fraud jumped up “33 percent in 2016, with total fraud losses that year calculated at $6.7 billion. Some analysts expect that figure to rise to $7.2 billion by 2020.” Authors of the report said their guide covers “true fraud, friendly fraud, phishing (account takeover fraud), refund fraud and card testing” while offering “effective tools and strategies to combat each of them.”

Speaking of guides, Predict Spring has a new one out on mobile point of sale, or mPOS. The unified mobile commerce platform provider said 87 percent of retailers have plans to integrate mobile POS over the next few years. “A modern, mobile point-of-sale helps retailers and brands solve for multiple use cases including line busting during busy periods, endless aisle capabilities for smaller stores, temporary storefronts, and enabling better customer relationships with clienteling,” the company said adding that the guide, available here, can help companies “navigate the transition” to implementing mobile POS.

In other “in-store experience” news, Tulip said in the month since Mulberry deployed the company’s mobile platform that puts iPads and iPhones “in the hands of retail store associates so they can better serve customers and heighten the in-store experience, the retailer is already seeing success” — which includes empowering customers to buy “both products that are in stock and some that are online while visiting the store…leading to larger orders.” Global payments are also excepted, which is “key for tourists” especially at the brand’s Regent Street. Other notable gains include “added system resilience.” Tulip said that if the old Mulberry Oracle POS goes down, “the Tulip mobile POS keeps working because it’s a separate system.”