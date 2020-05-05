Sustainability, in the case of fabric, presents a unique and ironic divergence: We need to protect Mother Nature while we concurrently — and creatively — protect ourselves from her elements.

Solution firms such as DuPont Biomaterials are in the business of doing just that. Within the company’s Sorona portfolio, its partially plant-based eco-efficient performance fiber, DuPont released five certified fabric collections called Agile, Revive, Profile, Luxe and Aura, which collectively fight against unfavorable climactic conditions and offer longevity, softness and shape retention. For example, Agile fabric provides better resistance to heat, UV rays and chlorine, while its Aura insulation fill allows for a higher level of breathable, thermal insulation that “redefines how warmth should feel,” and offers “comfort in any climate,” the company said.

And alongside its newly released fabrics is the launch of its Fabric Common Thread Certification Program, a traceability initiative that ensures its fabrics have the unique molecular footprint of its Sorona polymer, in addition to meeting key performance criteria. The program allows apparel brands and designers to request that mills provide their DuPont Sorona Fabric Common Thread Certificate to prove that their Sorona fabrics are the real deal.

Kiki Chen, marketing manager, DuPont Sorona, said, “We believe in trust, traceability and transparency throughout the entire supply chain. Our customers trust us and expect us to deliver performance with quality. That’s why we strictly test all fabric solutions before they’re certified.”

And fiber firm Unifi also paired sustainability with an uncommon twist. The firm said it teamed with Disney to debut a new sustainable T-shirt collection made with its Repreve recycled performance fiber.

“Disney’s new retro collection is a wonderful circular economy initiative that shows what can happen when kids of all ages recycle and give bottles can a second life,” said Jay Hertwig, Unifi’s senior vice president, global sales and marketing. “We’re thrilled to partner with Disney on this iconic collection and help promote the importance of recycling and sustainability.”

Plastic bottles were collected from Disney parks and transformed into Repreve to be used in the “retro” Mickey & Co. collection prior to the coronavirus pandemic, the firm added.

And as brands continue to support those on the frontlines of COVID-19, sustainable denim company Citizens of Humanity said it has “completely switched gears” to shift production within its vertically integrated Los Angeles-based manufacturing facility to create washable cotton masks to be supplied to hospitals, health-care workers, essential workers, farmers, food vendors, markets, children’s advocacy groups and government offices across California and Washington D.C. The brand said it reconfigured its operations to produce approximately 15,000 masks per week, or 100 masks sewn per day, and has made bulk orders available for small business and organizations that need them.

