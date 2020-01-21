The year has begun in a fabric frenzy, with a lineup of announcements, events and sustainable innovations happening in the textile sector.

Let’s begin with MMI Textiles, a 23-year-old diversified global textile solution supplier based in Ohio that recently named industry veteran Jeff Papalia as its new vice president. Papalia’s 30-year tenure in the apparel cut and sew textile industry is vast, and inclusive of overseeing military and government contracts, as well as holding executive roles at Jones New York/Jones Apparel and Jo-Ann Apparel. Papalia serves as the IFAI Military Board Vice Chair, and served as a SEAMS Association Board of Director member from 2011 to 2018.

In his new role, Papalia will help the firm “excel operationally as the company continues its significant growth.” Amy Bircher, president and founder of MMI Textiles, said, “Jeff’s exceptional experience and knowledge in the cut and sew textile industry, including the manufacturing and general management of retail and military apparel and gear makes him ideally suited to help us foster the mission we have to be the most solution-oriented textile supplier to our diverse customer base.” Papalia said he is “truly eager to be tasked with further growing the company’s capabilities, reputation and impact in the marketplace.”

And the New York Fabric Show will soon return, with its biannual event taking place this week at Metropolitan Pavilion. Produced by dgExpo, its winter and summer editions coincide with other textile events happening in New York.

Focused on the business-to-business market, its trade show is centered on designers, manufacturers, private label retailers, event planners, retail fabric stores and industry members seeking wholesale fabrics and trimmings. The firm said its exhibitors are American and European wholesale suppliers, inclusive of mills, converters, and importers that typically have fabrics and trims in-stock, and can provide low minimums. Buyers the likes of Michael Kors, Marc Jacobs, Eileen Fisher, Anna Sui, Tory Burch, Macy’s and Disney have attended the event.

But brands in 2020 are all about being sustainably made. That’s why companies such as Hyosung, a fiber manufacturer and textile solution provider, introduced its new “regen” sustainability program of 100 percent recycled multiperformance fibers that will be introduced at ISPO Munich, Jan. 26 to 29.

This includes its new Creora regen recycled spandex made from 100 percent reclaimed waste, in addition to its Mipan regen robic, the first recycled high-tenacity nylon made from 100 percent reclaimed waste — both fibers can be used for applications such as activewear, workwear, backpacks and bags.

Later this year, head up north for Apparel Textile Sourcing Canada, which just announced the dates for its fifth edition of the international sourcing event, held on Aug. 17 to 19 at the Toronto Congress Centre. It will be attended by more than 300 textile and apparel companies, and feature international exhibits and delegations from 30-plus countries.

