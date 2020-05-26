Hyosung, the world’s largest producer of spandex, said it has repurposed its facilities to increase the supply of its Creora spandex, “a key ingredient in the manufacture of what has become the essential accessory for everyone today” — also known as PPE.

The firm explained that spandex is typically used for making the ear loops and head straps to allow face masks to fit properly and comfortably on the face. And though the majority of face mask production is in China, many consumer apparel and accessory manufacturers have graciously retooled to create face masks and help the PPE shortage, but this has led to a shortage in face mask component supplies, such as the aforementioned earloops.

“Hyosung has converted Creora spandex yarn production to increase supply to the global mask market by 20 times,” said Mike Simko, Hyosung global marketing director, textiles. “This production can make earloops for several billion face masks per month, which will be a significant help to our customers’ production needs. We’ve been fortunate to keep our spandex production operating in all of our international plants to serve local and global communities.”

Face mask production is “predicted to increase as many nations around the world are encouraging people to wear face masks in places where social distancing measures are difficult,” the firm explained. It added that during the course of the COVID-19 crisis, Hyosung has donated more than $420,000 along with medical supplies to medical workers caring for COVID-19 patients in Daegu, one of the hardest hit areas by COVID-19 in South Korea, and its adjacent North Gyeongsang Province.

And fabric fairs have had to reimagine their show formats, which means the future — at least for now — is virtual. Texworld USA and Apparel Sourcing USA said its three-day-long summer edition is now open for registration, and will go live from July 21 to 23. For the first time ever, the shows will be exclusively digital.

Jennifer Bacon, show director, Fashion and Apparel, Messe Frankfurt North America, said, “We are inviting the textile sourcing community to join us on our new virtual platform. Our belief in face-to-face interaction will not waiver, but there’s a new normal arising and we will welcome it with a steadfast commitment to supporting the industry. This summer, global manufacturers will display their collections virtually and as we navigate these unprecedented times, we are pleased to continue to offer opportunities for sourcing, networking and education.”

The interactive experience will include online “showrooms” that feature new fabric innovations and color palettes, with companies exhibiting fabrics from textile manufacturing hubs such as China, India, Turkey, Pakistan, Taiwan and South Korea, in addition to North American suppliers. Its summer edition will also offer buyers “a host of opportunities to source and connect through one-on-one chats and AI-powered matchmaking,” show organizers said.

