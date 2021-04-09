Shoppers seeking sustainable performance solutions that can withstand the elements — be it comfort in hot or cold environments, basic wicking or UV protection — can turn to Burlington, the textile firm that recently launched its PF Zero sustainable repellency technology for high-performing apparel fabrics. PF Zero is a non-fluorocarbon, water-based repellency finish with exceptional durability and maximum protection to keep apparel dry in unpredictable environments.

PF Zero is praised for its durability and “unsurpassed” water repellency that remains unchanged after 50 launderings.

Nelson Bebo, vice president, Performance Fabrics, Burlington, said, “PF Zero offers the next level of sustainable performance to Burlington’s advanced fabric technologies with a PFAS free finish offering superior repellency that can be combined with other Burlington Labs technologies — whether it be a moisture-activated cooling sensation, a smart technology that adapts to your environment hot or cold, basic wicking or UV protection. Life can be unpredictable. Burlington’s PF Zero fabrics give you the comfort and confidence to take it all in stride.”

And getting into full gear almost always requires a shiny new ensemble. Orvis told WWD about its women-specific products for fly-fishing, which include its Women’s Pro Sun Hoodie, designed as a perennial favorite for days spent on the water, its Sling Pack, a new pack for spring made in collaboration with Fishewear; and its durable, breathable Women’s Pro Waders made with Cordura, a necessity for fly-fishing in spring, fall and in colder temperatures, too.

But if hiking around the lake is more your thing, check out Keen’s latest product launch that addresses “the efficiency of motion.” The Keen Bellows Flex is its first built-in flex, creating less resistance and bending where other boots crack and weaken over time, the brand said. “When the foot is in motion, there’s a critical moment when the foot compresses and the user rolls onto their toes. This area of the forefoot is where boots fail after years of heavy use. By adding our accordion-like bellows to that friction point, Keen Bellows Flex flexes easier and lasts longer — and when tested, required 60 percent less energy to bend.”

