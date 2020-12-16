Spain-based investment firm Comprar Acciones released data that confirms it’s been a good year for athleisure and activewear, albeit a bit unstable — which is a decidedly positive report for an industry in tumult.

For shoppers seeking last-minute gift ideas, invest in what’s comfy, cozy or gym-ready: U.S. ath-leisure items will account for nearly a third of all apparel sales in the month of December, and the firm noted that key players in the activewear space are “adapting to change consumer trends by embracing direct-to-consumer sales online.”

Comprar Acciones said the global activewear market is expected to be worth more than $350 billion this year, with a projected compound annual growth rate of nearly 4 percent between 2020 and 2026 — and that means the market will reach almost $440 billion by the end of that period.

“Top activewear brands are also embracing the thriving ath-leisure trend,” the firm said. “According to NPD, ath-leisure sales in the U.S. will account for 31 percent of total apparel spending during the holiday season. The figure is up from 26 percent in 2019,” suggesting that numbers will continue to rise as shoppers head out — or online — for holiday spending.

Gift specifics include the latest from outerwear brand prAna: The brand recently released its Sustainable Outerwear Collection, which features eco-friendly, insulated outerwear made with Bluesign-approved fabrics and fills, a PFC-free DWR (Durable Water Repellent), and 650-power fill RDS-certified down (Responsible Down Standard). Its collection includes vests and jackets, such as its Ice Thistle Long Jacket — which packs down into its own pocket — or Kromata Long Jacket with a Bluesign-approved matte nylon shell and matte polyester shell with removable faux fur, respectively.

The National Retail Federation says 54 percent of shoppers surveyed want to receive a gift card this year — and for adventure seekers that prefer the gift of experience, consider an e-gift card from Glamping Hub, which supports small businesses in the travel niche and offers the opportunity to try to some socially distant glamping over the holidays, or for future travels.

“Glamping is the most popular way to travel at the moment as it offers local, secluded and outdoor options, and is something that everyone can enjoy,” the company said. “Giving a Glamping Hub Gift Card is the perfect gift for friends or loved ones whose trip may have been postponed this year, or who are looking for a way to relax — or disconnect — after a crazy year.”

