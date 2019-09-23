You may have heard that plastic is a design failure. Well, it’s true — and even American Express agrees. The firm recently announced its expanding commitment to combat marine plastic pollution through new initiatives, including its first card made primarily with reclaimed plastic collected from beaches, island and coastal communities from Parley for the Oceans, a global network that raises awareness about ocean fragility. American Express also introduced a new card recycling program; pledged to eliminate single-use plastics throughout its global operations, and sent out a plea to consumers regarding the removal of up to 1 million pounds of marine plastic through beach clean-ups with Parley: #BackOurOceans.

Cyrill Gutsch, founder and chief executive officer of Parley for the Oceans, said, “Plastic is a design failure. It stands for the toxic age we created, threatening the future of our oceans and our own species. By making their legendary Green Card with Parley Ocean Plastic, American Express introduces another Symbol of Change — and with it, a powerful commitment and an invitation for everyone to support our movement. Steps like these sound the bells of a new era, a new economy, where harmful substances and exploitative business practices are relics of the past.”

Outland Denim made news with its brand new stand-alone Wash and Finishing Facility in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, a 23,600-square-foot space that is vertically integrated and sustainable. James Bartle, founder and ceo of Outland Denim, said, “The opening of our first finishing facility brings with it the opportunity to continuously improve on our environmental impact, offer more and diverse employment options to people of vulnerable backgrounds, and offer customers the denim cuts and washes they love made in a way they can feel good about.” The company added that its fall 2019 collection will now be washed, whiskered and aged using the facility’s water and energy reducing technologies.

And with a more sustainable future in mind, fiber firm DuPont Sorona recently gathered sustainability leaders such as Banana Republic and Gap, Fair Trade USA-Apparel and the Outdoor Industry Association — in addition to brands and members of the media located throughout the U.S. — to a special event on Angel Island, just outside of San Francisco, to discuss the slow food and fashion movements. Its event included a sustainable fashion show with models wearing apparel made of Sorona fabrics while attendees dined over locally sourced food and wine.

Renee Henze, global marketing director at DuPont Biomaterials, said, “Thoughtful discussion and meaningful collaboration — even across industries — drives real change. With this in mind, the Sorona brand team brought together experts from the slow food and slow fashion movements to discuss how our industries can learn from each other and become more sustainable. By consuming food that is good for people and the planet, and manufacturing, selling and buying clothing that is sustainably sourced, durable and fashionable, we all can work together to promote and drive a more circular economy.”

