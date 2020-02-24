In spite of the strides the industry has made to reduce plastic consumption, somehow it’s still on the rise, according to recycled and synthetic yarn solutions firm Unifi. So to recognize companies that are achieving those hard-to-reach sustainability milestones, Unifi announced its third annual Repreve Champions of Sustainability awards, inclusive of 79 companies that met their goals through the use of the firm’s Repreve recycled performance fiber.

Walmart and Quiksilver are among those that have reached the quarter-billion bottle milestone, while fast-fashion brands such as H&M have recycled more than a half-billion bottles to align with its stated objectives for prioritizing sustainability. The company said Repreve Champions of Sustainability will be awarded to 26 brand and retail partners that have each transformed 10 million or more recycled plastic bottles and 42 textile partners that have each transformed 50 million or more bottles, in addition to 11 special category award winners that created a wholly unique product with Repreve, with this year’s winners including companies such as Twin Dragon, Palmetto Synthetics and U.S. Denim Mills.