Brand new developments in denim include a venture called Kingpins Exchange, a partnership with Material Exchange and Kingpins Show. The firms’ powers combined to merge Material Exchange’s sourcing platform and Kingpins Show’s access to and engagement with denim supply chain members to create a centralized online sourcing hub that will launch in late October on the Kingpins Show web site.

The need for cohesion stemmed from the COVID-19 pandemic, which “forced all industries to turn to digital solutions in lieu of in-person meetings, [and] denim suppliers have been challenged to find online solutions for presenting their offerings to established and potential clients,” the firms said.

“In the vacuum created by the pandemic, denim buyers seeking to understand the developments across the market are navigating a disparate mix of online presentation software, digital showrooms, PowerPoint presentations and web sites developed by their supply chain partners,” they added.

And Kingpins Exchange is its solution: A digital showroom platform equipped with “purpose-built tools designed to give denim mills an ideal space to present their collections and engage in effective storytelling,” as well as a marketplace featuring top denim suppliers where buyers can source from in a “unified environment,” and support in the form of leveraging Kingpins Show’s guest list and audience, in the hope that it drives traffic to Kingpins Exchange.

View Gallery Related Gallery Obituary: Kenzo Takada

And textile veterans Hyosung and Lenzing announced a partnership to launch its new sustainable “Home Everywhere” collection, inspired by the ongoing work from home, stay at home trend that continues to endure throughout the coronavirus pandemic. Its collection introduces new sustainable fiber collections modeled after what consumers want: comfortable, versatile and sustainable apparel “that can be worn for multiple occasions and last longer,” the brands said.

The Home Everywhere collection is comprised of performance fibers and yarns that prioritize sustainable comfort, which are divided into three concept groups: deep, rich color; soft touch, and functional. Lenzing and Hyosung will present the collection at Interfilère Connect, taking place online through Oct. 24 and Performance Days Munich from Dec. 9 to 10.

Meanwhile, the geniuses at SITA NYC recently introduced styles for its spring 2021 collection and put forward the brand’s first dress, a convertible piece with drawstrings in the front and back that can be tied multiple ways, and features flattering dolman sleeves — and a leg bearing slit for a dose of sexy. The brand is known for SITATECH, its prized proprietary, machine washable fabric that wicks away moisture and neutralizes odors due to permanent agents embedded within the material, allowing for seamless transition between work, play and travel.

Though the brand is self-described as seasonless, SITA NYC introduces new styles and colorways a few times throughout the year, according to the company.

For more Business news from WWD, see:

Outdoor Brands Talk Coronavirus Impacts

Brick-and-Mortar, Digital Retailers Adjust Strategies in Wake of Coronavirus

Field Notes: How Fabric Is Helping Save the Planet