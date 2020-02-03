Sustainability, in textiles, is sort of a given — but creativity is the expectation.

And that made for an interesting environment at the recently wrapped up Outdoor Retailer show, held on Jan. 29 to 31 in Denver, which showcased Burlington’s Restora collection, an eco-conscious performance fabric made of recycled and sustainable content.

Operating as part of Elevate Textiles, the firm also announced its 2025 sustainability commitments, which focus on responsible fiber sourcing, reducing water consumption and lowering greenhouse gases.

Its unique content mix is inclusive of CiClo, a solution for microfiber pollution that enables biodegradability in unrecycled and synthetic textiles; Eco Circle, a recycled polyester fiber made of used polyester products through a unique recycling technology; Seaqual, the plastic pollution initiative that cleans the oceans from marine litter, and its longstanding partner Repreve.

Also at Outdoor Retailer was the debut of Repreve’s cationic-dyeable polyester and expanded Repreve Our Oceans offerings, which delivers 100 percent Repreve heathers and solids to the market, the company said, allowing for deeper and brighter colors, as well as improved color steadfastness and energy savings.

Meredith Boyd, senior vice president of Global Innovation, Unifi, said, “We’ve worked diligently to develop a 100 percent Repreve replacement for virgin cationic-dyeable fibers that is globally available. The popularity of heathers in apparel is bigger than ever, and this new global product offering is a great example of how Unifi continues to offer innovative products that meet the aesthetic, performance and sustainability demands of consumers.”

But arguably, the most widely contested material out there is fur — and that’s why DuPont Sorona received the “Best Product” award in the Accelerated Eco category by the ISPO Textrends jury for its recyclable plant-based faux fur offering, which is the first of its kind. Its Sorona faux fur is made with 70 to 100 percent bio-based Sorona polymer fibers, and features a premium, plush look and feel.

Renee Henze, global marketing and Channel Development director at DuPont Biomaterials, said, “Customers don’t have to sacrifice form for function with Sorona faux fur. Within the fashion industry, brands and several high-end designers are making commitments to abstain from the use of animal fur in their collections. Research indicates that the faux fur market is expected to grow 19 percent worldwide by 2023. We’re proud to accept this award recognizing the quality and versatility of a faux fur made with renewable plant-based ingredients.”

And American Woolen Company announced that it is now spinning and weaving mohair and its mill in Stafford Springs, Conn. “As part of American Woolen’s ongoing commitment to sustainability and domestic sourcing, we are shortening the raw material supply chain while telling a richer product story,” said Jacob Long, the firm’s ceo. “It is in all of our best interests to work together to raise the bar on Made in America.”

