Winter is coming, and textiles equipped with technologies that keep cold at bay have come into focus.

Canadian outerwear brand Mackage helps city and mountain dwellers brave the chill with its ultra-cool and luxe fall collection, Mackage Raw Power. Its gorgeously outfitted puffer jackets feel light and airy, but pack a lot of punch: The coats enable the wearer to withstand frigid arctic temperatures, while possessing an enviable high fashion look.

And skeptics can see it for themselves at Mackage’s Traveling Interactive Cold Room Experience, which recently wrapped up its first installment in downtown New York last week. Described as “an artful reimagining of the meteorological hubs dotting the northern landscape,” or a “polar block party,” guests can don a Mackage coat and test its strength in front of a wind wall — equipped with an Instagram-worthy photo op” — and experience its Weather Station set at negative-20 degrees, with a Northern Lights simulation occurring throughout. The traveling installation will be offered globally, with upcoming dates and locations to be announced.

Elisa Dahan and Eran Elfassy, the co-chief creative officers, told WWD, “The Mackage Raw Power collection is about fashion-led function. The use of innovative technology such as 850-plus fill power ensures the greatest amount of insulation, which ultimately leads to warmth. The pockets of these jackets are self-warming and there are storm cuffs, so there is no need for gloves. Additional details such as the adjustable storm visor and breathable water-repellent fabric create a jacket that is functional without ever compromising your style; always keeping you warm from the elements.”

They added, “For us, our cold room is measured in everything from city blocks to mountain ranges, not in cubic feet. The idea behind The Weather Station was to allow people to experience all the technical features, which we work so hard to implement in our coats. We wanted to bring the cold to New York City, creating the perfect environment for guests to test the quality of our craftsmanship and warmth of our jackets for themselves.”

And chemical manufacturing firm Ascend Performance Materials recently announced the launch of a new fiber technology for textiles, apparel and filtration applications, Acteev, a textile resin with non-silver antimicrobial additive that provides odor-fighting performance for materials that is easily dyeable and offers impressive color retention, the company said.

Steve Manning, Ascend’s senior director for business development and technology, said, “The apparel industry is moving toward more sustainable, longer-lasting and higher-performance garments. Acteev combines nylon 6,6 with an antimicrobial additive to produce a fiber that is functional, durable and better for the environment than topical garment treatments because it requires no water or solvents for application onto the finished garment.”

