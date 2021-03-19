Textile firm Devan has launched a new range of bio-based fragrances for textiles — and its SceNTL collection consists of wellness-themed scents such as natural lavender, menthol, wild mint and a citrus blend, and the collection will continue to expand over time.

Devan said SceNTL is a wide range of encapsulated fragrances that can be integrated into the fabric, and their scent is gradually released over time. Its first collection “promotes relaxation, well-being and feel-good sensations,” and is made with traceable raw materials and an external lab that confirmed the bio-content of its fragrances is above 85 percent.

The SceNTL range is intended for use low-wash items such as mattress ticking, decorative pillows, upholstery, curtains and carpets, or as a “masking scent” for products with a strong artificial smell, but Devan plans to further develop other scents for broader use.

Unlike synthetic fragrances that are blended with synthetic, man-made ingredients, its scents and oils are created by isolating natural aroma components from raw plant materials, and each SceNTL batch may have a slight variation in smell due to fluctuating natural conditions that can result in a different harvest from the previous batch, Devan explained.

“Although aromatherapy is still a young and understudied domain, recent studies have shown that essential oils can indeed have neurological effects. Linalool, for example, a component found in Lavender and rosewood, is found to enhance sleep, while Limonene, a component found in the peel of citrus fruits, is clinically proven to have an uplifting effect,” the company said.

And Calik Denim is also leading the charge with achieving its 2025 sustainability targets through its Passion for Denim, Passion for Life sustainability strategy. Its 2025 sustainability targets that focus on Environmental Sustainability, Sustainable Raw Material Procurement, Innovation, and Thought Leadership, and Internal and External Stakeholder rights have been successful thus far, the company said, as it made progress in several areas, including the field of chemical use.

Calik Denim said 100 percent of its chemical substances procured are certified under the ZDHC Manufacturing Restricted Substances List. And the firm said it took “a big step towards preventing environmental pollution during the production phase,” and “has set a new target to assure that the chemical substances procured are 95 percent GOTS certified.

Meanwhile, The Lycra Company is also focused on greening its chemical use: the firm just announced that it completed the Higg Facility Environmental Module (FEM) self-assessment at all six of its Lycra fiber manufacturing sites, which reviews environmental management systems, energy use, emissions, water usage, wastewater, and you guessed it — waste and chemical management at the facility level.

Gary Huffman, director of operations excellence, The Lycra Company, said, “Having all sites complete the module underscores our commitment to manufacturing excellence across a broad variety of sustainability parameters — and gives us a framework for future improvements.”

