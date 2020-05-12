Take care of the earth, “because there is no planet B.” That’s the leading sentiment — and movement — of Madrid-based clothing and accessory company Ecoalf, that exclusively works with 100 percent recycled materials.

Offering a “conscious alternative with no compromise,” Ecoalf develops fabrics in partnerships with specialist manufacturers located worldwide, ultimately working to process waste into high-quality fabric with recycled content, using materials such as discarded fishing nets, PET plastic bottles, used tires, coffee and post-industrial cottons and wool to transform into yarns and components for clothing, accessories and footwear.

Also on the fabric front, textile performance technology firm Burlington said it continues playing a strong role in the mission to provide PPE — namely its reusable and cost-effective Maxima and Xalttm collections that provide proven protection, performance, comfort and durability — to the health-care community. The firm operates its own “on site” institutional grade medical laundry, inclusive of steam sterilization equipment, allowing for thorough evaluation prior to leaving its manufacturing facility.

Nelson Bebo, vice president sales at Burlington, said, “The current COVID-19 crisis has shown that supplies of disposable products are not sufficient. The solution is fairly simple when you look at how to more quickly increase supply. One reusable garment equals, on average, 75 disposable garments and the supply of reusable PPE can be more quickly replenished through increased laundering.”

Bebo added, “The durability of Burlington’s medical fabrics also allows the life of the garment to be extended past its original use. For example, a fabric certified for level two protection through 75 launderings can be tested at the end of that time and still meet certification for level one protection, extending its life cycle and useful protection.”

And data company Edited released a report that analyzed global retail trends focused on what’s selling well, and seven hues to “leverage” during the coronavirus pandemic. Its report recommends promoting essential items such as underwear and loungewear, and notes that stockkeeping unit sellouts for lingerie have increased year-over-year across all regions, barring the U.S., Spain and Italy. Sleepwear sellouts has increased year-over-year across all regions.

According to its data, bright colors retailers should currently leverage to connect with consumers include coral, and juicy reds; shades of blue, with many brands using pastels or bolder hues; the full spectrum of springy green hues; juicy tangerine-hued oranges, and yellows, ranging from lemon to marigold, and shocking pinks.

As far as anticipated post-lockdown trends, Edited recommends that retailers refrain from over discounting going out-assortments — especially voluminous dresses and Seventies-inspired nostalgia.

