In honor of Pride Month, Cone Denim debuted “Pride Denim,” its newest fabric in the Cone Community Collection.

Pride Denim was created to show its support of “a wider and more inclusive community,” and Cone said it will donate a portion of proceeds from the sale of its Pride fabric and accessories to the HRC Human Rights Campaign, whose work focuses on achieving equality for the LGBTQ community.

“The importance of equality, inclusion and unity resonates across our world,” said Steve Maggard, president of Cone Denim. “The Cone Community Collection offers an additional voice to these principles and a way for individuals to visibly support those causes and communities that are important to them.”

“Denim is the most globally iconic fabric and one that people identify with and personally connect to when they wear it. We are pleased to offer our Pride denim as an expression of support for the LGBTQ community.”

All Cone Community Collection fabrics are “designed with neutrality in mind,” the firm said, for both men’s and women’s collections. The fabrics are limited edition and its Pride denim uniquely incorporates the rainbow colors of the Pride flag into the salvage of the fabric.

Pride denim accessories available for purchase in its White Oak Shop include a large tote bag, wallet and travel kit made with its rainbow-colored salvage.

“Denim breaks through boundaries and speaks to many individuals. Our hope is that by designing fabrics that have broad appeal we can reach as many brands and people as possible in support of meaningful causes,” Maggard said.

And because fabric can be a vehicle for change, take a look at Lux Research’s new report, “The Digital Transformation of Chemicals and Materials.” Its report outlines use cases already in practice, focusing on particular facets of the chemicals and materials industry, and includes “a vision for how digital technologies will reshape the chemicals and materials landscape in the coming decades,” authors of the report said.

Katrina Westerhof, director of research at Lux, said, “The era of business process-driven innovation is one of tight competition, and not just in the characteristics of the products themselves — chemicals and materials companies are also competing on the customer experience and their ability to keep prices low by improving their operations.”

“Digital transformation can not only strengthen a company’s position in product, customer experience and profitability but also unlock new capabilities that completely change the nature of what a chemicals company is and does.”

Over the next 20 years, more than $500 billion of the $2.8 trillion chemicals and materials market will transition to outcome-based business models and digital technologies such as sensors, computer vision, analytics and even robotics, will be key enablers of that transition, authors of the report said. Specifically, think of widespread automation, and AI for smarter and more sustainable design.

