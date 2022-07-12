Field Notes: Outdoor Trends, Executive Changes and B-t-s

In business leadership news, omnichannel commerce fulfillment company Blue Yonder has named Duncan Angove as chief executive officer — effective immediately. Angove succeeds Mark Morgan, who served as interim CEO since February 2022.

Blue Yonder described Angove as “a strategic business leader with decades of technology and leadership experience.” He held previously held executive positions at Infor, Oracle and Retek. In a statement, Yasu Higuchi, CEO of Panasonic Connect and chairperson of Blue Yonder’s board of directors, said the company recognizes the opportunity that Blue Yonder brings to Panasonic Connect’s growth “as evidenced by our preparations for a stock exchange listing. After careful consideration, we’re confident that Duncan’s proven track record growing companies such as Infor, Oracle and Retek, as well as his supply chain experience and working with customers, makes him the right leader to take Blue Yonder’s growth and innovation to the next level.”

At Infor, Angrove served as president. Blue Yonder said during his tenure there, Angrove helped lead the transformation of Infor “into the first industry cloud company with over 60 million subscribers. This ultimately led to Infor’s successful sale to Koch Industries. He has also held senior executive roles at Oracle and Retek, and currently serves on Honeywell’s board of directors.”

More recently, Angove served as a managing partner of Arcspring, which is a technology-focused private equity firm created by technology operators. Angove said he’s looking forward to serving as CEO at Blue Yonder and said the supply chain “is at the forefront of every organization’s C-level conversation and has never been more important.”

With the back-to-school shopping season in full swing, school uniform brand French Toast said it is “delivering on its mission to help all kids shine with the launch of its new French Toast Adaptive collection.”

“French Toast worked closely with the community of people with disabilities [or PWDs] to create a collection that authentically meets the needs of students with disabilities and those seeking sensory-friendly options,” the company said.