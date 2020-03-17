By  on March 17, 2020

“No ghosting” isn’t a phrase typically applied to fabrics. But in the case of Reef Pro, the latest vegan synthetic leather released by Ultrafabrics, ghosting — or the lack thereof — is part of its appeal.

Reef Pro, the newest addition to Ultrafabrics’ vegan fabric portfolio, Ultraleather Pro, is a low-gloss, matte finish, durable performance material that is also ink- and stain-resistant. The “magic fabric” has been tested to resist ballpoint pens, denim dyes, red wine, mustard and ketchup, “fusing cleanability with repellency,” according to the firm.

