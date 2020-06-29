Fiber firm Hyosung is calling all denim lovers with its latest product, creora 3D Max spandex, which made its debut at the Kingpins24 virtual denim event this week.

Its 3D Max spandex enables ultra-stretch and enduring, impressive recovery, so jeans embody a natural look and feel while allowing for add-on details, such as eco-friendly finishes and laser treatments, the firm said.

Mike Simko, Hyosung’s global marketing director for textiles, said: “In denim, it has traditionally been difficult to get super stretch with low growth or bagging. The industry wants more than 50 percent stretch, but they want it with less than 5 percent growth.”

“While there is currently a way to achieve these targets, it can be expensive and constraining, therefore mills and brands have been asking Hyosung for a better solution. We are happy our creora 3D Max has filled this need.”

At Kingping 24, Simko joined Tim Huesemann, director and shareholder of Panther Denim & Tat Fung, in a moderated discussion on “the importance of collaborative developments and how the denim industry can benefit by all working together,” the firm said. Simko shared more about the aforementioned product launch along with Hyosung’s GRS-certified creora regen spandex, made from 100 percent reclaimed waste, as well as its forthcoming creora bio-based spandex.

And Spain-based Jeanologia said this week it will centralize all of its Asia operations to a new hub in Hong Kong, which houses the firm’s laser and eco technologies and an Engineering Center in a “totally digitalized” space.

Jeanologia operates hubs in the U.S., Turkey, Brazil, India, Bangladesh and Mexico, with sales in 65 countries — but its Hong Kong presence is meant to strengthen its commitment to the Chinese textile industry “by accompanying it in its digital transformation and in its conversion to sustainability,” the firm said, adding that its closer proximity to clients will allow for swifter service.

Ten percent of the production of jeans in China is made with the company’s technologies, both for the export of global brands and for companies in the domestic market, according to Jeanologia.

Jordi Juani, director of the Asia Division at Jeanologia, said: “A few years ago, we started a new expansion strategy, integrating ourselves into the industrial fabrics of the countries where our clients come from. It is no longer enough to export to achieve the revolution we want in the textile industry; we need to establish ourselves in those countries.”

Juani added that the hub “is like a miniature factory that allows us to finish the production of jeans in an eco-efficient way and share our know-how by training local companies,” and that the Hong Kong team will “share their knowledge and work side by side with their clients.”

