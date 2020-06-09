Klarna, which has been downloaded more than 4.4 million times this year alone, has announced its customer loyalty program. Called Vibe, the no-fee program represents the company’s next phase in delivering “inspiration, convenience, and even more value” and evolve the shopping experience for its consumers.

Vibe, launching later this month in the U.S., applies to all purchase U.S Vibe members make through the Klarna app in addition to purchases made with Klarna at partner retail stores globally. Klarna currently counts over 200,000 partner retail stores including Sephora, H&M, ASOS, Adidas and Nike.

According to the company, the introduction of a loyalty program is an extension of Klarna’s goals of encouraging and rewarding responsible spending habits and was designed with direct input from customers in mind. While consumers reported many traditional credit card loyalty memberships are “confusing and difficult to navigate,” Vibe aims to give more freedom with its rewards program.

“We’re extremely proud to be the first company in the buy now, pay later space to offer a personalized rewards program,” said Sebastian Siemiatkowski, chief executive officer of Klarna. “We’re laser-focused on providing our nearly 8 million U.S. consumers with the most convenient, seamless, and enjoyable shopping experience possible, from end to end, and the Vibe program builds on our efforts and success. Vibe members have the freedom to shop everywhere and will enjoy access to unique, tailored benefits from hand-picked partners in addition to exclusive offers, deals, and other rewards.”

Vibe program members earn one “vibe” point for every dollar spent. Points can then be used to redeem rewards such as gift cards from retailers including Starbucks, Sephora, Foot Locker, Uber and others. Members will also receive access to exclusive online and offline sales and shopping experiences. Points will also be earned when payments are made and completed on time.

