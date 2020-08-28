Solution firm First Insight is homing in on seamless automation and integration with its latest iteration of its Voice of Customer Analytics platform that includes Insight Connect API, digital line reviews and risky product alerts.

The firm said enhancements build on its solution that enables automation of processes and full integration into pricing and planning solutions, which is focused on delivering scalable key benefits to streamline workflows and increase financial returns.

Greg Petro, ceo of First Insight, said the firm “works with hundreds of companies in different product categories across the globe, and through our work we’ve developed an understanding of what key benefits can be leveraged to reduce friction and streamline workflow to deliver significant and measurable results.”

Enhanced capabilities include integration with product development and enterprise systems, which means that its Voice of Customer Analytics solution can easily integrate with a company’s complete digital ecosystem of solutions, ranging from CAD and PLM systems to business intelligence, pricing and planning platforms. Its Insight Connect advanced application programming interface will enable businesses to automate their insight setup and results access to achieve a more scalable process with a more streamlined workflow, the company said.

Its Insight Suite platform can “now reduce nearly all friction points in executing an insight, empowering executives, decision-makers and users to reach better decisions faster for improved financial results with less work,” they added.

First Insight explained that with increased remote work due to COVID-19, the importance of digitalization “has been accelerated and magnified,” which results in the majority of line or product review sessions previously held with physical product and teams together in the same space are now conducted as video meetings, they said. Its platform offers a solution for remote reviews, which presents a template that supports productive and accurate reviews when teams are in separate locations.

“Screen-sharing the First Insight results made our first remote line review the best, most productive line review meeting we have ever had,” said Lucas Johnson, senior brand manager, Global Marketing, at Zippo Inc. “Without the First Insight results, these meetings dragged on with discussions about individual opinions. Now we can make fact-based decisions and do it more efficiently. We are never going back to the old way of conducting line reviews.”

First Insight said “As sell-in meetings are also held virtually, brands are leveraging First Insight results to present item and line recommendations with confidence, leading to win-win decisions for increased revenues and margins.”

And finally, its risky product alert capability allows retailers and brands to identify “potential controversial or offensive items” based on keywords consumers provide in feedback comments, the firm explained. “Given the current environment and need for sensitivity and consumer understanding, companies worldwide have already leveraged this offering to avoid producing and launching items that would have negatively impacted their brand reputation, revenues and profitability by offending or upsetting their customer base.”

Petro said as companies emerge from the COVID-19 crisis, “removing process pinch points and increasing speed and efficiency are more important than ever. First Insight created the space of Voice of the Customer-driven digital product testing and we remain the market leader. First Insight will continue to upgrade and enhance our solution to offer critical data analytics, decision support and integration capabilities.”

