×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: January 18, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Saint Laurent Men’s Fall 2023

Business

Jewelry, Fashion and Japan Boosted Richemont in Q3

Men's

Ones to Watch During Paris Fall 2023 Men’s Week

First Insight Launches Price Optimization Solution

The company also added features to its Insightsuite platform.

Greg Petro
Greg Petro Patrick Macleod/WWD

First Insight Inc. has rolled out a new price optimization solution aimed at helping retailers and brands face the challenges of inflation on consumer spending. First Insight also launched “Ask & Answer” to further expand the company’s Insightsuite’s “Pick & Price” and “Rate & Rank” customer engagement functions.

The impetus behind launching the new price optimization solution was the executive sentiment on pricing revealed in a recent report conducted by First Insight and WWD, which found that 40 percent of retail executives acknowledged that “in the face of ongoing business challenges, pricing was the one area within their control,” First Insight said in a statement.

Related Galleries

“Pricing far outweighed other critical business priorities including inventory investment; inventory and supply chain logistics; customer retention and acquisition; store operations and labor, and last-mile logistics,” First Insight said in a statement, adding that 60 percent of retail executives polled feel that “voice of the customer” solutions and analytics software (such as First Insight’s Price Optimization Solution) is “important or very important to their businesses.”

The company described the price optimization technology as unique as it unlocks key customer insights while giving retailers and brands “the data they need to determine optimal opening price, promotional pricing and markdown price points for products while also gathering specific product feedback from your customers.”

Greg Petro, chief executive officer of First Insight, said that getting pricing right “can make or break a month, a season, a business or a career, and protecting margins is one of retailers’ top priorities for 2023. One factor that the C-suite ultimately can control even after all decisions have been made is price. The more an executive understands how product sales change with price for their company, the more power they have in controlling their own outcome.”

Regarding the “Ask & Answer” launch, First Insight said users of its Insightsuite platform can experience “a quick and easy way to understand better their target marketplace.”

“Whether trying to identify new opportunities in a fast-changing market; the best go-to-market strategy, or ways to improve products with the target audience, Insightsuite now completely enables executives to make sound, data-driven decisions,” the company said. “Unlike traditional market research survey tools or XM platforms that require time-consuming cross-department resource coordination, Insightsuite provides proven results and market research information in 24 to 48 hours at a fraction of the cost.”

Petro said, “By better engaging, listening and understanding what customers value, the products they want to buy, and the messaging that resonates, decisionmakers now have the building blocks for their success. The businesses that truly connect with their customers to understand are the ones that will always win, even during challenging economic times. First Insight provides a competitive advantage today.”

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Price Optimization Solution Launched by First Insight

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Price Optimization Solution Launched by First Insight

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Price Optimization Solution Launched by First Insight

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Price Optimization Solution Launched by First Insight

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Price Optimization Solution Launched by First Insight

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Price Optimization Solution Launched by First Insight

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Price Optimization Solution Launched by First Insight

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Price Optimization Solution Launched by First Insight

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Price Optimization Solution Launched by First Insight

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Price Optimization Solution Launched by First Insight

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Price Optimization Solution Launched by First Insight

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Price Optimization Solution Launched by First Insight

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Price Optimization Solution Launched by First Insight

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Price Optimization Solution Launched by First Insight

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Price Optimization Solution Launched by First Insight

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Price Optimization Solution Launched by First Insight

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Price Optimization Solution Launched by First Insight

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Price Optimization Solution Launched by First Insight

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Price Optimization Solution Launched by First Insight

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Price Optimization Solution Launched by First Insight

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Price Optimization Solution Launched by First Insight

Hot Summer Bags

Price Optimization Solution Launched by First Insight

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Price Optimization Solution Launched by First Insight

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Price Optimization Solution Launched by First Insight

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Price Optimization Solution Launched by First Insight

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Price Optimization Solution Launched by First Insight

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Price Optimization Solution Launched by First Insight

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Price Optimization Solution Launched by First Insight

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Price Optimization Solution Launched by First Insight

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Price Optimization Solution Launched by First Insight

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Price Optimization Solution Launched by First Insight

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Price Optimization Solution Launched by First Insight

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Price Optimization Solution Launched by First Insight

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Price Optimization Solution Launched by First Insight

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Price Optimization Solution Launched by First Insight

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Price Optimization Solution Launched by First Insight

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Price Optimization Solution Launched by First Insight

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Price Optimization Solution Launched by First Insight

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Price Optimization Solution Launched by First Insight

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Price Optimization Solution Launched by First Insight

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Price Optimization Solution Launched by First Insight

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Price Optimization Solution Launched by First Insight

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad