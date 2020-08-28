Fit: Match, the AI-powered shopping platform that combines 3-D measurement technology will open a new studio this Labor Day Weekend at the Oakbrook Center.

The open-air shopping center in suburban Chicago is the first Brookfield Property to open its Fit: Match studio. A report in July said Brookfield Properties would open Fit: Match Studios in Los Angeles and Dallas locations later this year.

By eliminating fit risks, the Fit: Match’s goal is to provide certainty that drives conversion and loyalty to boost margins for its brand partners while lowering the cost of returns. A recent Instagram post by the company said 60 percent of customers have trouble finding the right size while shopping online, 60 percent usually order the size they usually wear without knowing measurements and 60 percent return clothes they bought online.

The completely contactless shopping experience will invite shoppers to get 3-D-measured, or “fitched,” in under two minutes and immediately start shopping online from a personalized apparel selection. The studio in Oakbrook Center will launch with more than 50 brands including Under Armour, Express, Ted Baker, Nili Lotan, Paige and Good American.

Fit: Match’s 3-D AI-powered technology uses an algorithm to determine apparel relevancy based on a consumer’s Fitch ID. Consumers create Fitch ID by answering questions about preference and fit on their own mobile phone. Fit is then determined by the studio’s touch-free 3-D technology, which captures 150 body data points in 10 seconds.

“We are extremely excited to launch this 100 percent contactless, free shopping experience at Oakbrook Center with this tremendous group of brand partners,” said Haniff Brown, founder and chief executive officer of Fit: Match. “Our Fit: Match studio provides an omnichannel experience that eliminates the risk that an item won’t fit and, at the same time, frees shoppers from ever having to try on clothes again. We’re launching at a perfect time over Labor Day, as many shoppers are currently looking for touchless experiences that allow them to shop for back-to-school and fall items more safely and conveniently, without having to enter a fitting room.”

Fit: Match and Brookfield Properties previously collaborated on a temporary studio at Houston’s Baybrook Mall, which saw an 80 percent participation rate among people who entered the Fit: Match Studio and resulted in almost 4,000 consumers getting sized and joining the platform.

