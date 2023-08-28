Food Arguments Are Killing Gen Z Relationships

A recent study by Flavrstream, an informational food and cooking resource guide, looking at American dining and consumer spending, found that the Generation Z cohort is ending relationships with others over arguments about dining choices.

The survey polled 1,500 Americans and found that 68 percent of people have “ended a relationship over arguing where to eat,” with Generation Z being the most likely of all demographics to do so (74 percent). Furthermore, women were noted to be more likely than men to end relationships over this food issue.

Flavrstream’s study found 77 percent of respondents said they make dinner during the week, with 23 percent preferring takeout or eating out.

Millennials said they spend the most money ($116.97) at restaurants or takeout per week, 42 percent more than Boomers. And Gen Z follows Millennials as the second demographic to spend the most per week, $107.92. Generation X ($91.56) and Baby Boomers ($82.20) both fall on the lower end of the scale of average weekly restaurant and takeout spending.

Sixty-three percent of people reported that they spend $100 or less at restaurants or takeout per week, with the most common amounts being spent falling between $50-75 (21 percent) and $75-100 (21 percent). Broken down by gender, men spend about $114.39 per week on average, while women spend slightly less at about $103.83.

The survey suggests that out of all demographics, Millennials are feeling the most heat to keep up with friends’ spending habits. Eighteen percent of Millennials are spending $200 or more eating at restaurants or getting takeout each week.

These findings reiterate a recent report by WWD that more than a third of Gen Z and Millennials have a friend who pushes them to overspend. Forty-three percent of Millennials said one of the leading causes for overspending is “dining out,” while 37 percent cited “drinks and a night out.” In comparison, 37 percent of Gen Z cited dining out as a leading culprit.