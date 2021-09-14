Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday’s Digital Daily: September 14, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

All the Looks From the 2021 Met Gala Red Carpet

Fashion

Sotheby’s to Auction Karl Lagerfeld’s Furniture, Art, Cars and More

Fashion

Retailers Rave About Return of In-person Shows at NYFW

From Dirt to Your Shirt

The U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol discusses the age-old made modern concept of regenerative agriculture, and its growing impact in the fashion industry.

In Partnership with U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol
From Dirt to Your Shirt
USCT Cotton
Continuous improvement is central to the Trust Protocol and the U.S. cotton industry.

Cotton has come a long way in the fashion industry – and organizations such as the U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol are pushing the fiber forward into cleaner, greener pastures to help brands and retailers meet established and emerging sustainability targets.

Created as a response to meet a growing demand for transparency, the U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol launched in October 2020, and within the first year has since seen 450 mills, manufacturers, brands, and retailers join its initiative, alongside 1.5 million bales of U.S. cotton entered in its system. Built on three key pillars, the Trust Protocol promises to hold continuous improvement central to U.S. cotton production by exclusively offering measurable, verified data for brands, retailers, and broader stakeholders; and remaining the world’s first sustainable cotton fiber to provide a fully transparent supply chain for its members.

Related Galleries

For U.S. cotton producers, the Trust Protocol is a voluntary program that is aligned with the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 2025 sustainability targets and initiatives.

The Trust Protocol measures and verifies U.S. cotton’s sustainability progress in six key sustainability metrics inclusive of land use, water use, greenhouse gas emissions, soil loss, soil carbon and energy use. Brand and retailer members have access to this aggregate year-over-year data, which provides the critical assurances needed to show that the cotton fiber in their supply chain is more sustainably produced with lower environmental risk, the organization said.

In U.S. Cotton We Trust

While regenerative agriculture is still being widely defined across the agriculture industry, the process aims to positively influence bio-sequestration, biodiversity, ecotoxicity, climate resilience, water systems, micronutrients, and ecosystem services, the Trust Protocol said. “Regenerative agriculture builds upon the positive environmental impacts of sustainable practices. It goes a step further and aims for net positives, as opposed to simply having a neutral impact on the environment, regenerative practices aim to better the land,” they noted.

While regenerative agriculture may be a new focus for the fashion industry, it was ubiquitous among U.S. growers long before it had an official name, according to the Trust Protocol. In fact, over the past 35 years, U.S. cotton growers have reduced soil loss by 37 percent, used 79 percent less water and 54 percent less energy, reduced greenhouse gas emissions by 40 percent, and land use by 49 percent, all for the sake of fostering an enduring positive impact.

“Continuous improvement is central to the Trust Protocol and the U.S. cotton industry, with producers constantly looking for and implementing new techniques and innovations as sustainability is a moving target,” the organization told WWD.

Practices such as conservation tillage and the growing of cover crops have helped soil health and increased soil carbon levels – and U.S. cotton growers have been implementing these techniques for several decades. Only more recently have these practices been grouped into a manner of farming called “regenerative agriculture.”

The Trust Protocol identified five concepts as key to regenerative agriculture: keep the soil covered, minimize soil disturbance, maximize crop diversity, maintain living root in the ground, and integrate livestock.

Nathan Reed, a Trust Protocol grower from Arkansas, told WWD that he likes to think of growers as the original environmentalists. “We make our living off the land, and we want to maintain the land so that our kids and grandkids can carry on our legacy. A lot of the time, growers’ goals align with environmentalists’ goals. As growers, our goal is to conserve resources so that we can maintain our land. We’re invested in sustainability day-in and day-out and are always looking to the latest technology to improve our practices.”

Focus on the Fiber

It follows that cotton growers are currently focused on taking a “whole-farm” approach to sustainability, the Trust Protocol explained, emphasizing that the land is their livelihood, and growers do everything in their power to take care of it, and see it prosper.

“One of those areas is a focus on biodiversity, which promotes plant, animal and microorganism interaction above and below ground. This includes setting aside in-field corridors and buffer zones bordering cotton fields that are allowed to grow back wild with native plants,” the Trust Protocol told WWD.

“These create natural habitats and food sources not just for bees, butterflies and small birds like quail, but also for larger species like deer. Implementing field borders with perennial grasses allows pollinator species to thrive and improves the habitat quality for adjoining cotton-farmed areas which is beneficial for the crop itself. Typically, farmers will set aside land that is less efficient, or with more challenging terrain, which in turn allows them to focus more efficiently on the most appropriate land for cotton production.”

In addition, U.S. cotton farmers are increasingly adopting minimum-and no-till practices. “Minimum and no-till systems improve soil structure by leaving it intact, and not turning the soil over also improves its carbon retention, reducing the greenhouse gas impact of cotton farming. Combined with minimum-and no-tilling practices, the use of cover crops also contributes to sequestering carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. The land is covered in plants all year round, doubling its sequester potential.”

The Trust Protocol explained that cover crops are hugely beneficial to biodiversity and soil health in other ways, as well as reducing other inputs.

“The roots of cover crops like radishes help break through compacted soils, and earthworms, which are provided with shade and food from the cover crops, loosen and naturally aerate the soil. This in turn allows for better water absorption and much less run-off. Species like hairy vetch contribute important nutrients for the following season’s cotton crop, and the spring-flowering crops are a boon for pollinators.”

U.S. growers are also utilizing precision agriculture technology to help their sustainability efforts go even further. “Today over 60 percent of U.S. cotton growers use precision agriculture technologies throughout the cotton growing season including GPS receivers, multi-spectral images and ground-based sensors; these gather farm-specific parameters including soil conditions, nutrients and water availability,” the Trust Protocol told WWD.

And regenerative agriculture’s momentum of late aligns well with brands’ and consumers’ significant shift toward sustainability and concerns about fiber origin – and the needs that arose from that notion are what eventually led to the Trust Protocol’s founding. “They understand that the raw materials in their products, where those materials come from, and the growing practices used to produce them are essential in reaching sustainability goals and commitments.”

To learn more about the Trust Protocol, please visit the website at trustuscotton.org.

From Dirt to Your Shirt

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

From Dirt to Your Shirt

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

From Dirt to Your Shirt

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

From Dirt to Your Shirt

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

From Dirt to Your Shirt

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

From Dirt to Your Shirt

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

From Dirt to Your Shirt

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

From Dirt to Your Shirt

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

From Dirt to Your Shirt

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

From Dirt to Your Shirt

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

From Dirt to Your Shirt

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

From Dirt to Your Shirt

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

From Dirt to Your Shirt

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

From Dirt to Your Shirt

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

From Dirt to Your Shirt

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

From Dirt to Your Shirt

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

From Dirt to Your Shirt

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

From Dirt to Your Shirt

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

From Dirt to Your Shirt

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

From Dirt to Your Shirt

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
From Dirt to Your Shirt

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

From Dirt to Your Shirt

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

From Dirt to Your Shirt

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

From Dirt to Your Shirt

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

From Dirt to Your Shirt

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

From Dirt to Your Shirt

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

From Dirt to Your Shirt

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

From Dirt to Your Shirt

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

From Dirt to Your Shirt

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

From Dirt to Your Shirt

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

From Dirt to Your Shirt

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

From Dirt to Your Shirt

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

From Dirt to Your Shirt

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

From Dirt to Your Shirt

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

From Dirt to Your Shirt

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

From Dirt to Your Shirt

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

From Dirt to Your Shirt

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 WWD Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad