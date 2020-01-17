Ganni, the growing Danish contemporary brand, was showcased at the recent NRF show in New York — demonstrating how it is elevating omnichannel operations in each store with its technology partner, NewStore.

Together, Ganni and NewStore have implemented an omnichannel platform that has unified all data into one source fueling global omnichannel operations like store fulfillment possible and more seamless. Though to create an even more seamless clienteling experience, the company has put the platform technology right in the palms of store associates all with iPhones.

Ganni has rolled out NewStore’s technology in all stores, with intuitive iOS apps to aid all store associates with tools for better workflow and accessible data to strengthen the customer experience. In fact, seamless clienteling is a major component of the platform’s capabilities.

Through the platform, all customers have a profile where associates can see a customer’s past purchase history across channels and countries. The data then enables store employees to better guide customers and make returns seamless.

NewStore’s omnichannel platform is customizable with 400 plugin options. Some of the popular options for brands to enable store associates with include the ability to make customer appointments, mobile checkout, view sales, see store inventory, view customer profiles, and view focus items.

“In the pursuit of omnichannel, it’s easy for brands to get wrapped up in useless technologies. What’s needed is simple in concept but difficult to execute: a system with instant access to product information and inventory levels with mobile checkout capabilities,” said Stephan Schambach, founder and chief executive officer at NewStore.

With its customized platform, Ganni employees have access to customer, order and inventory information in a single view. And on the front-end, associates are also able to fulfill endless aisle and buy online pick up in store orders through mobile POS transactions from anywhere.

NewStore’s endless aisle option is one that Kristain Kehlet Bechsgaard, director of digital development and data management at Ganni, and Anders Lindberg, digital project manager at Ganni, highlighted as being exceptional during a conversation at NRF. Endless aisle provides store associates with access to the real-time inventory of any product including all store locations and warehouses.

“As we expand our global store footprint, we’re rolling out omnichannel and running our retail stores on iPhone,” said Bechsgaard. “Access to product catalogues, real-time inventory and clienteling from iPhone apps means our store associates are equipped to handle requests and transactions instantly, without having to leave the consumer’s side.”

Ganni has more than two dozen stores including locations across Denmark, Norway, Sweden, the U.S. and the U.K. and sells women’s apparel and accessories in more than 600 luxury retail stores worldwide.

