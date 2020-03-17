The world is teeming with questions and the Garment District Alliance is trying to help answer some of those being posed by its tenants.

There are approximately 4,250 tenants in the area – of which about 900 are fashion-related businesses equating approximately 21 percent of the base. Of the 139,000 jobs in the district, about 18,000 are fashion-related representing 13 percent of the tenants. And approximately three percent are in manufacturing, according to the GDA’s Barbara Blair.