Longing to learn the ins and outs of sustainable fashion? Well, now you can master it at Glasgow Caledonian New York College through its new Master of Science in Sustainable Fashion program.

Replacing the college’s M.S. in International Fashion Marketing program, applicants can expect a research-based curriculum that provides the “fresh vision needed to steer the fashion industry toward a stable, prosperous future in line with the needs of the planet,” the college said.

The M.S. in Sustainable Fashion is leadership-focused and seeks to prepare students to reach top-tier positions across the industry to support the proliferation of sustainability, social equity and ethical practices. Akin to what a young or emerging fashion design student might be experiencing at the university level, the program teaches participants to “learn the benefits of operating a business under a new paradigm,” inclusive of supply chain to marketing messaging, “eschewing the former singular goal of profit for shareholders and replacing that with the need to serve a wide range of stakeholders,” the college said.

Students will write master’s theses designed to address real-world challenges, collaborating with partner companies and organizations, the college explained, adding that its thesis partnerships are facilitated by GCNYC’s new Center for Social Impact and Innovation, an arm that “provides a support network and collaborative research opportunities for students, social entrepreneurs, and leaders in sustainability across industries.”

View Gallery Related Gallery Spring 2021 Fashion Trend: Comfort

GCNYC’s vice president and provost, Dr. Jacqueline LeBlanc said the program, “will produce leaders that fashion businesses need now, who will dramatically rethink the future of an industry that has been evolving to support a sustainable environment.”

And Tommaso Rulli, founder and chief executive officer of MTI, a company committed to sourcing sustainable textiles, who serves as a partner to GCNYC thesis students, said “Now more than ever, the fashion industry needs a leadership program focused on sustainability. I am honored to be part of this initiative, connecting students with industry professionals. The students in this program are engaged in research projects that will impact the industry and bring change to a system that doesn’t work from an environmental or social perspective.”

For more Business news from WWD, see:

Outdoor Brands Talk Coronavirus Impacts

Brick-and-Mortar, Digital Retailers Adjust Strategies in Wake of Coronavirus

Field Notes: How Fabric Is Helping Save the Planet