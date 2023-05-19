×
Gen Z Business Founders and Retail Brand Leaders to Speak at Second Annual Retail Influencer CEO Forum

Organizers also said nominations are being accepted for the "Most Influential ESG Leaders" list.

Processed with VSCO with al3 preset
TZ (Tiffany Zhong), aka “The Gen Z Whisperer.” Courtesy image.

The Retail Influencer Network, a network of senior business leaders, investors and analysts founded by Berns Communications Group, today announced the initial speaker lineup for its second annual Retail Influencer CEO Forum Featuring the Z Suite. The full-day, invitation-only summit on Sept. 12 at New York’s Crosby Street Hotel will unite Gen Z leaders and influencers with retail and brand executives “to help the industry unlock the Gen Z consumer mindset,” according to organizers.

The forum’s programming will center on the theme of “Courageous Leadership Paving the Way for Real Change,” and featured speakers will include “CEOs, ZEOs and senior executives who are leading with conviction and connecting deeply with Gen Zers along the way,” BCG said in a statement.

Oct 25th, 2021 - Chicago, IL - Andy Dunn
Andy Dunn

The initial speaker lineup includes Andy Dunn, cofounder of Bonobos; Joon Silverstein, senior vice president of marketing of Coach and head of Coachtopia; Laurie Lam, beauty chief brand officer of E.l.f.; Winnie Park, chief executive officer of Forever 21; Shawn Outler, chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer at Macy’s and Rebecca Minkoff, designer and founder of her namesake brand, along with Gen Z influencers and leaders such as Phoebe Gates and Sophia Kianni, cofounders of Phia, Ziad Ahmed, JUV Consulting founder and CEO, and Jake Bjorseth, founder and CEO of Trndsttrs.

Phoebe Gates

Joanna Coles will serve as the forum’s emcee and members of The Z Suite, a network of Gen Z thought leaders, will participate in discussions throughout the day. The Z Suite is co-chaired and managed by BCG assistant vice presidents Carly Berns and Felicia Kane.

In addition to the forum, BCG and The Z Suite also said nominations are now open for the inaugural “Most Influential ESG Leaders” list. The list will recognize both senior-level executives and Gen Z leaders who are driving positive change in environmental, social and governance practices in the retail, technology and consumer spaces. Nominees will be judged by a panel composed of leaders from BCG, the Z Suite, JUV Consulting and editors from WWD.

The list will be published in WWD on Sept. 12, and the honorees will be celebrated at an exclusive breakfast event the day of the forum.

[Please click here by Monday, June 12, to nominate a Gen Z founder or leader or a brand executive who should be recognized as one of the Most Influential ESG Leaders.]

“This forum is a unique opportunity to uncover what Gen Z truly values and how brand leaders are building strategies to meet them where they are,” said Stacy Berns, president and founder of Berns Communications Group. “We believe that by bringing together these influential voices, we can drive positive change, foster innovation and shape more sustainable, inclusive and responsible business practices.”

BCG said the Retail Influencer CEO Forum “will provide the actionable intelligence today’s retail leaders need to understand Gen Z consumers’ priorities and shopping behaviors, with keynotes, panels, fireside chats and ‘Ask Me Anything’ sessions on topics such as Gen Z consumer shopping trends; wellness and beauty breakthroughs; knowing your value; purpose-driven and sustainable shopping; commerce, culture and community, and the future of work.”

Ziad Ahmed

Additional speakers featured speakers at the Sept. 12 forum, include Bea Arthur, founder and CEO of The Difference; Trisha Bantigue, CEO of Queenly; Kelsey Davis, founder and CEO of Cllctve; Shai Eisenman, founder and CEO of Bubble Skincare; Patrick Finnegan, managing partner of Intuition Capital; Emily Gittins, cofounder and CEO of Archive; Anthony Marino, president of ThredUp; Danny Meyer, founder and executive chairman of Union Square Hospitality Group; Elizabeth Oates, vice president of consumer insights at Ulta Beauty; Sarah Paiji Yoo, cofounder and CEO of Blueland; Sapna Parikh, chief digital officer of Kendo Brands and LVMH (Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin, Ole Henriksen, KVD Vegan Beauty and Lip Lab); Sally Susman, chief corporate affairs officer and executive vice president at Pfizer; Stacy Taffet, senior vice president of marketing at PepsiCo Beverages North America; Karin Tracy, head of industry of fashion, luxury and retail at Meta; Sunny Woo, senior vice president of AE and Aerie Stores in the U.S. and Canada; American Eagle Outfitters Inc., and TZ (Tiffany Zhong), aka “The Gen Z Whisperer.”

Sally Susman
