×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: November 30, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Brunello Cucinelli to Receive Neiman Marcus Award

Business

LVMH Is Putting Craftsmanship on the Big Stage

Business

Cyber Monday Hits Record as Discounts Drive Sales

Gift Cards Win the Holiday Season Kickoff Weekend

Data from Afterpay and Square also showed robust growth of buy now, pay later.

Close-up Of A Person Giving Gift Card To Businesswoman At Workplace In Office
The top categories for gift cards were food and beverage, beauty and personal care. Andrey Popov - stock.adobe.com

The Black Friday and holiday shopping season kickoff weekend was a big win for buy now, pay later, and for gift cards, according to data culled from the platforms of Afterpay and Square.

There was also a boost in holiday staffing. Labor data from Square Payroll revealed a 19 percent increase in holiday staffing, with 260,000 store associates working 3.8 million hours for the weekend period. On average, employees clocked 14 hours.

Regarding consumer data, the companies said buy now, pay later transactions soared 120 percent as compared to last year. The total number of sales transactions on Square’s platform came in at 61 million, with more than 245,000 gift cards sold.

Related Galleries

“The top industries for gift card sales were food and beverage, beauty and personal care, and health care and fitness,” the companies said in a statement. “Consumers who preferred to purchase physical gifts saw an average Black Friday/Cyber Monday discount of 21 percent, with sellers using Square Marketing to advertise their offers and drive sales.”

“The Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend kicks off the biggest shopping season for businesses — but it’s only the beginning,” said Alyssa Henry, head of Square. “We’re entering a pivotal month for businesses to end the year with strong momentum, especially given recent headwinds. Sellers should leverage multiple revenue streams across online and in-person to ensure a successful holiday season, using software like marketing and loyalty programs to keep their business top of mind and to attract customers.”

Digging deeper into the data showed that the largest volume of sales was New York/Brooklyn, London, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago and Toronto.

By category, food and beverage saw the greatest year-over-year gain, with a 251 percent increase. Hardware came in next with 128 percent and was followed by travel and experiences with a 57 percent gain. Automotive rose 32 percent, and footwear increased by 16 percent.

The trending online products purchased with Afterpay included beauty advent calendars, fluffy slides, perfume, sneakers and tracksuits.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Gift Cards Popular This Holiday Season Kickoff Weekend

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Gift Cards Popular This Holiday Season Kickoff Weekend

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Gift Cards Popular This Holiday Season Kickoff Weekend

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Gift Cards Popular This Holiday Season Kickoff Weekend

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Gift Cards Popular This Holiday Season Kickoff Weekend

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Gift Cards Popular This Holiday Season Kickoff Weekend

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Gift Cards Popular This Holiday Season Kickoff Weekend

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Gift Cards Popular This Holiday Season Kickoff Weekend

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Gift Cards Popular This Holiday Season Kickoff Weekend

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Gift Cards Popular This Holiday Season Kickoff Weekend

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Gift Cards Popular This Holiday Season Kickoff Weekend

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Gift Cards Popular This Holiday Season Kickoff Weekend

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Gift Cards Popular This Holiday Season Kickoff Weekend

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Gift Cards Popular This Holiday Season Kickoff Weekend

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Gift Cards Popular This Holiday Season Kickoff Weekend

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Gift Cards Popular This Holiday Season Kickoff Weekend

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Gift Cards Popular This Holiday Season Kickoff Weekend

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Gift Cards Popular This Holiday Season Kickoff Weekend

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Gift Cards Popular This Holiday Season Kickoff Weekend

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Gift Cards Popular This Holiday Season Kickoff Weekend

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Gift Cards Popular This Holiday Season Kickoff Weekend

Hot Summer Bags

Gift Cards Popular This Holiday Season Kickoff Weekend

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Gift Cards Popular This Holiday Season Kickoff Weekend

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Gift Cards Popular This Holiday Season Kickoff Weekend

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Gift Cards Popular This Holiday Season Kickoff Weekend

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Gift Cards Popular This Holiday Season Kickoff Weekend

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Gift Cards Popular This Holiday Season Kickoff Weekend

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Gift Cards Popular This Holiday Season Kickoff Weekend

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Gift Cards Popular This Holiday Season Kickoff Weekend

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Gift Cards Popular This Holiday Season Kickoff Weekend

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Gift Cards Popular This Holiday Season Kickoff Weekend

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Gift Cards Popular This Holiday Season Kickoff Weekend

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Gift Cards Popular This Holiday Season Kickoff Weekend

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Gift Cards Popular This Holiday Season Kickoff Weekend

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Gift Cards Popular This Holiday Season Kickoff Weekend

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Gift Cards Popular This Holiday Season Kickoff Weekend

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Gift Cards Popular This Holiday Season Kickoff Weekend

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Gift Cards Popular This Holiday Season Kickoff Weekend

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Gift Cards Popular This Holiday Season Kickoff Weekend

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Gift Cards Popular This Holiday Season Kickoff Weekend

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Gift Cards Popular This Holiday Season Kickoff Weekend

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Gift Cards Popular This Holiday Season Kickoff Weekend

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad