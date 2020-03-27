By  on March 27, 2020

MILAN — Golden Goose chief executive officer Silvio Campara has taken the proverbial bull by the horns, deciding to skip a season as the coronavirus spreads, Italy is in lockdown and stores are closed.

“Our strength lies in the fact that we made up our mind in advance, rather than let wild negotiations and emotions get in the way and disrupt the relations between the parts, the suppliers, the company and retailers,” said Campara, explaining that Golden Goose has three collections: pre-woman, main (what some call the runway show line and which accounts for 20 percent of sales) and men’s. Campara decided to skip the production of the brand’s main collection.

To continue reading this article...

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers