The Intersection Of Product Value And Personal Values In Google Search

There is no question that consumer behavior changed deeply by the events of the past few years. The pandemic served as a catalyst for the way consumers value experiences, seek out brands, and shop. Consumers are more discerning than ever, making decisions guided by their personal values. Impulse buying has been replaced with more mindful consumption.

Kellie Fitzgerald, Managing Director of retail at Google, noticed consumers incorporating their personal values into their shopping. For example, avoiding single-use plastics when shopping or directing $5 to a Black-owned coffee shop. Consumers are finding power and satisfaction when they support brands that align with their core values like social activism, sustainability, and personal wellness.

Google’s search data also identified an increase in the use of the word “for” in searches. When someone qualifies a search using “for” they are assuming that the default search result won’t apply to them, and that they need to add this critical qualifier. For example “best nighttime cream for over 40” or “gently worn luxury fashion for resale.” By analyzing the data, Google saw personal values and characteristics which were previously unclear. Shoppers are telling Google search exactly what they want, making the opportunity for brands to serve them more achievable.



Kellie Fitzgerald, Managing Director of retail at Google.

“We’ve come to an interesting point where consumers are now prioritizing purpose just as much as price,” said Fitzgerald. “A good example of this is the 40 percent increase in searches for ‘cheap and best’ or a 100 percent increase in searches for ‘cheapest electric car,’ where consumers are illustrating that just because they want a good deal, it doesn’t mean they want to sacrifice quality or personal values.”

Shoppers want their budgets to go further, without sacrificing what they care about. Other searches support this insight, such as “buy one get one” and “promo code for existing users” have increased 60 percent and 100 percent respectively in the last year. For retailers, identifying consumers’ passion points, key identifiers and messaging shared values can open up a better way to connect and engage.“The combined effect’ or the intersection of value and values, shows that it is no longer enough to provide one or the other, both are needed to meet consumers in a more meaningful way.” said Fitzgerald. She points to Target and Madewell as brands who are doing this well by showcasing product value and brand purpose with programs like Target’s Black Beyond Measure to support Black-owned brands, and Madewell Forever to shop and donate preloved clothing to support a commitment to sustainability.

How can brands make this insight actionable? The top three Fitzgerald shared include “First, be clear about what matters to you. Convey your brand values and the value proposition of your product at every touchpoint with the consumer. Second, be relentlessly curious about the consumer. Understand search trends and piece those insights together to understand what matters to them. And finally, be competitive with your pricing. Consumers are equally weighing purpose and price. They’re taking the time to research what to buy and foregoing mindless consumption.” Ultimately, consumers want to feel heard and understood. When a brand speaks to the consumer it can make them feel seen through branding and messaging.