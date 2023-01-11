×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: January 11, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

All Change at LVMH: Pietro Beccari Heads to Vuitton, Delphine Arnault Named CEO of Dior

Eye

All the Looks From the 2023 Golden Globes Red Carpet

Beauty

P&G Beauty Acquires Mielle Organics

Lively Founder Launches Clean Energy Drink

The first-ever beverage of its kind created by women, Gorgie, has been built with a digital-first approach with a growing community on social media.  

Gorgie.
Gorgie is available this month online and in select Whole Foods. Courtesy Image.

Serial entrepreneur Michelle Cordeiro Grant is bringing her digital-first brand-building talents to the wellness space, launching the first clean energy drink created by women. The mission, she said, is to “make wellness fun.”

“I came out of the pandemic realizing that I was taking six supplements a day and it would hurt my stomach every time I would do that,” Grant told WWD about her personal interest in wellness. “I started tinkering with powders, candies, different ways to get my supplements and then I started realizing that I’m [also] drinking coffee or drinking tea and I thought, where’s the inflection with all of this? Later with my family in Florida, I saw that everyone is holding these cans and when I looked at the women, those cans seemed so out of place when they’d spent all this time on their outfits. I looked at Whole Foods and natural stores [for alternatives] and that’s when the lightbulb went off.”

Related Galleries

Michelle Cordeiro Grant SERGIO V PHOTOGRAPHY

Energy drinks are in everyone’s hands across America, she said, likening it to the feeling she had when she created Lively. According to Grant’s research, energy drinks are a $40 billion industry growing at a 9 percent compound annual growth rate, doing $12 billion in the U.S. alone. “What started as a product for intense fitness performance is now evolving to become a go-to want and need for all day, everyday life.”

Importantly, she said, Gorgie is not just energy but represents the culmination of fashion, fitness, wellness and community.

Gorgie, Grant said, is for being “passionate, purposeful and confident.” To that end, the name Gorgie comes from Grant’s frequent use of the phrase “gorgeous humans” — appropriate since she’s looking to all of her “gorgeous human” followers to take part in building the brand.

After recognizing the huge white space, Grant began crowdsourcing community opinion. Step one was an open-ask poll taken on Instagram surveys where followers shared their wants and needs. Gorgie quickly earned an online community and in that way, Grant said it’s a brand built by followers and friends driven by the community. Step two was TikTok conversations discussing everything from visuals and flavors to what names are most compelling.

In August 2022, Gorgie produced its first sample. The weekend before Labor Day the drink was shared on TikTok and quickly earned 100,000 likes in less than three weeks.

Gorgie

“The intensity showed that people are into this,” said Grant. “When I say community, that’s really what I do. The precipice of the best brands now has to be timely and timeless. People need to make the decisions for us and if you look at the Gorgie can, you’ll see profile pictures as well as the benefits.”

Something that stood out in the comments, Grant said, was the importance of experience. Understanding this need, Gorgie’s reward program is built to award those who are sharing the brand on social media. Points can be used to earn tickets to gated opportunities like hosted events and disco parties.

Built by women and with women’s wellness needs in mind, Grant said she is pleased that the drink is truly for everyone. The drink comes in three flavors: sparkling watermelon crush, sparkling peachy keen and sparkling electric berry. Available this month online, where it costs $38 for 12 cans, and in select Whole Foods, Grant told WWD this is only the beginning and she is excited for the community to continue building its journey.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Lively Founder Launches Clean Energy Drink

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Lively Founder Launches Clean Energy Drink

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Lively Founder Launches Clean Energy Drink

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Lively Founder Launches Clean Energy Drink

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Lively Founder Launches Clean Energy Drink

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Lively Founder Launches Clean Energy Drink

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Lively Founder Launches Clean Energy Drink

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Lively Founder Launches Clean Energy Drink

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Lively Founder Launches Clean Energy Drink

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Lively Founder Launches Clean Energy Drink

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Lively Founder Launches Clean Energy Drink

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Lively Founder Launches Clean Energy Drink

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Lively Founder Launches Clean Energy Drink

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Lively Founder Launches Clean Energy Drink

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Lively Founder Launches Clean Energy Drink

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Lively Founder Launches Clean Energy Drink

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Lively Founder Launches Clean Energy Drink

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Lively Founder Launches Clean Energy Drink

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Lively Founder Launches Clean Energy Drink

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Lively Founder Launches Clean Energy Drink

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Lively Founder Launches Clean Energy Drink

Hot Summer Bags

Lively Founder Launches Clean Energy Drink

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Lively Founder Launches Clean Energy Drink

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Lively Founder Launches Clean Energy Drink

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Lively Founder Launches Clean Energy Drink

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Lively Founder Launches Clean Energy Drink

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Lively Founder Launches Clean Energy Drink

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Lively Founder Launches Clean Energy Drink

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Lively Founder Launches Clean Energy Drink

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Lively Founder Launches Clean Energy Drink

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Lively Founder Launches Clean Energy Drink

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Lively Founder Launches Clean Energy Drink

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Lively Founder Launches Clean Energy Drink

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Lively Founder Launches Clean Energy Drink

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Lively Founder Launches Clean Energy Drink

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Lively Founder Launches Clean Energy Drink

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Lively Founder Launches Clean Energy Drink

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Lively Founder Launches Clean Energy Drink

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Lively Founder Launches Clean Energy Drink

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Lively Founder Launches Clean Energy Drink

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Lively Founder Launches Clean Energy Drink

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Lively Founder Launches Clean Energy Drink

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad