Lively Founder Launches Clean Energy Drink

Serial entrepreneur Michelle Cordeiro Grant is bringing her digital-first brand-building talents to the wellness space, launching the first clean energy drink created by women. The mission, she said, is to “make wellness fun.”

“I came out of the pandemic realizing that I was taking six supplements a day and it would hurt my stomach every time I would do that,” Grant told WWD about her personal interest in wellness. “I started tinkering with powders, candies, different ways to get my supplements and then I started realizing that I’m [also] drinking coffee or drinking tea and I thought, where’s the inflection with all of this? Later with my family in Florida, I saw that everyone is holding these cans and when I looked at the women, those cans seemed so out of place when they’d spent all this time on their outfits. I looked at Whole Foods and natural stores [for alternatives] and that’s when the lightbulb went off.”

Energy drinks are in everyone’s hands across America, she said, likening it to the feeling she had when she created Lively. According to Grant’s research, energy drinks are a $40 billion industry growing at a 9 percent compound annual growth rate, doing $12 billion in the U.S. alone. “What started as a product for intense fitness performance is now evolving to become a go-to want and need for all day, everyday life.”

Importantly, she said, Gorgie is not just energy but represents the culmination of fashion, fitness, wellness and community.

Gorgie, Grant said, is for being “passionate, purposeful and confident.” To that end, the name Gorgie comes from Grant’s frequent use of the phrase “gorgeous humans” — appropriate since she’s looking to all of her “gorgeous human” followers to take part in building the brand.

After recognizing the huge white space, Grant began crowdsourcing community opinion. Step one was an open-ask poll taken on Instagram surveys where followers shared their wants and needs. Gorgie quickly earned an online community and in that way, Grant said it’s a brand built by followers and friends driven by the community. Step two was TikTok conversations discussing everything from visuals and flavors to what names are most compelling.

In August 2022, Gorgie produced its first sample. The weekend before Labor Day the drink was shared on TikTok and quickly earned 100,000 likes in less than three weeks.

“The intensity showed that people are into this,” said Grant. “When I say community, that’s really what I do. The precipice of the best brands now has to be timely and timeless. People need to make the decisions for us and if you look at the Gorgie can, you’ll see profile pictures as well as the benefits.”

Something that stood out in the comments, Grant said, was the importance of experience. Understanding this need, Gorgie’s reward program is built to award those who are sharing the brand on social media. Points can be used to earn tickets to gated opportunities like hosted events and disco parties.

Built by women and with women’s wellness needs in mind, Grant said she is pleased that the drink is truly for everyone. The drink comes in three flavors: sparkling watermelon crush, sparkling peachy keen and sparkling electric berry. Available this month online, where it costs $38 for 12 cans, and in select Whole Foods, Grant told WWD this is only the beginning and she is excited for the community to continue building its journey.