Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: May 24, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Chanel Maintains Double-digit Revenue Growth in 2022 Despite Russia, China Impact

Eye

Kristen Stewart on Returning to Cannes, Taking Fashion Risks and Not Being Tamed

Fashion

Comme des Garçons, Givenchy and Thom Browne Return to Paris Men’s Week

‘Grab-and-go’ Theft Investigation Leads to 30-Month Sentence

Organized Retail Crime thefts cost retailers an average of $720,000 for every $1 billion in sales as of 2020, according to NRF.

The Victoria’s Secret store in New
A Victoria's Secret's store. Andrew Morales / WWD

Following an interstate investigation into a “grab-and-go” theft scheme, a 24-year-old Windsor, Connecticut, man has been sentenced to 30 months in federal prison.

The case was part of “Operation American Steal,” a multiagency investigation into multiple grab-and-go thefts at fashion stores in the Northeast. The term refers to incidents where several perpetrators enter a store, take as many articles of clothing and merchandise that they can carry, exit the store without paying and leave in a waiting getaway vehicle.

Jahlil Parrott was sentenced on May 20 by U.S. District Judge Vanessa L. Bryant in Hartford to 30 months imprisonment. His sentencing also calls for three years of supervised release for taking part in an extensive commercial larceny spree. The news was announced by U.S. attorney for the District of Connecticut Vanessa Roberts Avery.

Related Galleries

The investigation involved officials in different states including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and police departments in Hartford, New Canaan, Wrentham, Massachusetts, and Auburn, Massachusetts, as well as some in Nassau County. Assistant U.S. attorneys Margaret Donovan and Brendan Keefe prosecuted the case.

Parrott, who is also known as “Stretch,” was part of a network that committed more than 50 grab-and-go thefts in 2019 and 2020. The thieves struck outposts for Polo Ralph Lauren, T.J. Maxx, Balenciaga, Burberry, Macy’s, Marshalls, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Tommy Hilfiger, Sephora and other retailers in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont and New York. They then transported the stolen merchandise to Connecticut and sold the items on the internet and on the street. The impacted retailers faced combined losses of more than $100,000 during the scheme, according to Avery’s office.

The sentencing brings to light an issue that has been impacting retailers for several years. Organized retail crime thefts cost retailers an average of $720,000 for every $1 billion in sales as of 2020, representing an increase from $450,000 five years prior, according to the National Retail Foundation.

In the past year, viral videos and increased media attention of grab-and-go thefts at such stores as Louis Vuitton and Nordstrom in different parts of the country have made the public more aware of ORC. In a 2021 survey conducted by NRF, 69 percent of retailers reported an upswing in ORC incidents. Less prosecution of crimes perceived as “victimless,” increased felony thresholds, new opportunities for theft that emerged during the pandemic, and the growth of online marketplaces, were cited as reasons for the increase. The NRF has noted how the losses increase costs for retailers, and in turn for consumers, with the stolen items ranging from low-cost items to designer clothing.

The NRF has appealed to Congress for some time to give law enforcement funding and other resources to offset ORC. The Integrity, Notification, Fairness in Online Retail Marketplace for Consumers Act would require online marketplaces to verify the identities of high-volume third-party sellers. Currently being debated, that legislation is meant to make it more challenging to fence stolen merchandise online and to try to curtail the sale of counterfeit goods. Late last month the National Fraternal Order of Police sent a letter to Congress earlier this month urging them to support the INFORM Act.

Parrott was involved with at least 34 thefts that led to losses of more than $98,000, according to a statement from Avery’s office. During one of the thefts, he bit a loss prevention officer, who had apprehended him as he tried to steal some of the goods, the statement said. Operation American Steal also highlights some of the various ways that thieves prosper from shoplifting and ORC.

One of the others involved with the interstate crimes was 20-year-old Sharnice Jackson, who pleaded guilty to conspiracy in relation to a scheme to defraud Victoria’s Secret stores in Connecticut and Massachusetts. According to court documents and statements, Jackson and others stole thousands of dollars from the retailer’s parent company L Brands. They did so by shoplifting Victoria’s Secret merchandise and returning the goods without receipts to obtain gifts cards in the amount of the goods that were stolen. They later redeemed the gift cards for merchandise that was of slightly greater value and charged the excess amount to a debit card that was connected to a co-conspirator. They then returned the merchandise purchased and received a full refund credited to the co-conspirator’s debit card.

After a grand jury returned a six-count indictment against Parrott and seven others, Parrott was apprehended in November 2020. Last December, he plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to transport and possess stolen property. Parrott has been detained since August of 2021.

His seven co-defendants were previously sentenced after pleading guilty.

A spokesman for the U.S. state attorney’s office in Connecticut declined comment, regarding whether the investigation may set a precedence for other or serve as a deterrent to criminals.

FOR MORE FROM WWD.COM, SEE: 

Independent Retailers Detail Dealing With Theft for Better or Worse

Saint Laurent to Hold Men’s Show in Marrakech in July

How Heritage Brand Luisa Spagnoli Is Courting Younger Consumers

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

Video: ‘And Just Like That’ Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

'Grab-and-go' Theft Investigation Leads to 30-Month

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

'Grab-and-go' Theft Investigation Leads to 30-Month

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

'Grab-and-go' Theft Investigation Leads to 30-Month

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

'Grab-and-go' Theft Investigation Leads to 30-Month

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

'Grab-and-go' Theft Investigation Leads to 30-Month

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

'Grab-and-go' Theft Investigation Leads to 30-Month

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

'Grab-and-go' Theft Investigation Leads to 30-Month

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

'Grab-and-go' Theft Investigation Leads to 30-Month

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

'Grab-and-go' Theft Investigation Leads to 30-Month

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

'Grab-and-go' Theft Investigation Leads to 30-Month

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

'Grab-and-go' Theft Investigation Leads to 30-Month

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

'Grab-and-go' Theft Investigation Leads to 30-Month

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

'Grab-and-go' Theft Investigation Leads to 30-Month

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

'Grab-and-go' Theft Investigation Leads to 30-Month

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

'Grab-and-go' Theft Investigation Leads to 30-Month

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

'Grab-and-go' Theft Investigation Leads to 30-Month

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

'Grab-and-go' Theft Investigation Leads to 30-Month

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

'Grab-and-go' Theft Investigation Leads to 30-Month

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

'Grab-and-go' Theft Investigation Leads to 30-Month

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

'Grab-and-go' Theft Investigation Leads to 30-Month

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
'Grab-and-go' Theft Investigation Leads to 30-Month

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

'Grab-and-go' Theft Investigation Leads to 30-Month

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

'Grab-and-go' Theft Investigation Leads to 30-Month

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

'Grab-and-go' Theft Investigation Leads to 30-Month

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

'Grab-and-go' Theft Investigation Leads to 30-Month

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

'Grab-and-go' Theft Investigation Leads to 30-Month

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

'Grab-and-go' Theft Investigation Leads to 30-Month

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

'Grab-and-go' Theft Investigation Leads to 30-Month

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

'Grab-and-go' Theft Investigation Leads to 30-Month

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

'Grab-and-go' Theft Investigation Leads to 30-Month

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

'Grab-and-go' Theft Investigation Leads to 30-Month

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

'Grab-and-go' Theft Investigation Leads to 30-Month

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

'Grab-and-go' Theft Investigation Leads to 30-Month

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

'Grab-and-go' Theft Investigation Leads to 30-Month

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

'Grab-and-go' Theft Investigation Leads to 30-Month

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

'Grab-and-go' Theft Investigation Leads to 30-Month

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad